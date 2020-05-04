Nashua’s mayor announced Monday the implementation of a temporary hiring freeze for the city as it copes with the fallout of COVID-19.
Effective immediately, Mayor Jim Donchess has ordered that non-essential position openings not be filled.
“It is a difficult time, and nothing is absolutely clear,” Donchess said on Monday, noting it is hard to determine what the economy will look like in six months or a year, or what the city’s revenues might be in the immediate future.
There are currently about 40 or 50 job positions within the city, including temporary summer jobs, that could be impacted by the hiring freeze, according to Donchess.
He said there are some temporary summer jobs that will likely still be filled, including workers who assist with trash pickup and lawn mowing services, since those are seasonal positions that do not require health insurance or other benefits.
In addition, the summer internship program at Nashua City Hall has been canceled, Donchess said.
“We want the economy to recover, so the sooner that occurs, the better,” said Donchess.
The hiring freeze for non-essential workers will help Nashua limit its expenses during this challenging time, Donchess said in a statement, adding the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the income of the city and many of its residents.
Donchess said the Nashua School District is not included in his hiring freeze, as the school division makes its own operating decisions.
School officials in Nashua met on Saturday to discuss the district’s proposed operating budget, at which time some board members said they would support a hiring freeze.
“I think we are at a time of real crisis here,” said Paula Johnson, member of the Board of Education. She said now is the time to think about all of the taxpayers in the city and seriously consider freezing the hiring of all new positions in the district.
Other board members disagreed, including Jennifer Bishop, who stressed the need for a school psychologist and other positions related to special education.
“I think we have got to be careful about a full hiring freeze,” said Dan Donovan, chief operating officer for the school district. While freezing new positions could be an option, he said there are currently about 20 teachers retiring, explaining that if those positions are not filled, it could create a significant problem.
“It is going to be some pretty desperate times in the fall, so I think a full hiring freeze would be remiss,” echoed board member Jessica Brown.
The board ultimately decided to reduce the superintendent’s proposed $115.2 million budget to about $114.6 million, which equates to a 2.25% increase in spending over the existing school budget.
The school board’s proposed budget will now be considered by the Board of Aldermen. Several new positions originally included in the proposed spending plan were removed from the budget, including assistant principals at Elm Street Middle School, Pennichuck Middle School and Fairgrounds Middle School, as well as a new assistant superintendent of recruitment and development position.