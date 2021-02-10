As Nashua students return to the classroom Monday — some for the first time in almost a year — Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess is urging the governor to let teachers be vaccinated as soon as possible.
“The vaccines could be a powerful tool in helping to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff,” Donchess wrote in a letter to Gov. Chris Sununu this week.
Sununu excluded educators from Phase 1 of the vaccine rollout, saying last month that other groups who perform emergency medical services are a higher priority. Teachers are currently included in Phase 2A of the rollout, which is expected to begin in March and run through May.
While families can decide whether their children will return to school buildings or stick with remote learning, Donchess said in his letter to Sununu that most teachers may not have that same choice.
COVID-19 does not just affect the elderly. Donchess said some young people are dying from the disease.
“Do not let one of those stories be about a New Hampshire teacher,” he wrote to Sununu.
Recently, the Nashua Teachers’ Union and Nashua Parent Voice wrote a joint letter to the governor asking that teachers get higher priority in the vaccine rollout.
“We have school staff currently working in buildings with students, primarily intensive special education, and we have hopes of returning more students and staff to school in the near future,” wrote Adam Marcoux of the Nashua Teachers’ Union and Joy Devins of Nashua Parent Voice. “Vaccinating school staff would help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and alleviate many of the health concerns of staff.”
“Gov. Sununu pushed back against this request and similar requests of other education unions across the state, saying we were politicizing the vaccine rollout. I disagree with that sentiment,” said Marcoux, adding many teachers are ready to return to the buildings with or without a vaccine.
Donchess said the Nashua School District is also concerned about the ability of its schools to maintain appropriate staffing levels if teachers fall sick, saying substitute teachers were hard to hire even before the pandemic.
“In my opinion, teachers should be moved to the 1B category, which is now being vaccinated,” Donchess said during a virtual town hall meeting last week.
With the exception of kindergarten, first-grade and special education students, Nashua students have been in remote learning exclusively since last March.