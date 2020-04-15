Mayor Jim Donchess is proposing a Coronavirus Impact Fund to help Nashua’s small businesses get back on their feet after the pandemic.
His recommendation was introduced to the Board of Aldermen this week, and if approved, would provide about $1.1 million in grants and loans to small businesses and nonprofit organizations in the city.
“We are fighting the virus every day, but we also need to prepare now for Nashua’s recovery. Our small businesses and nonprofits will be critical in rebuilding a strong Nashua economy, in putting people back to work and in serving people in need,” Donchess said in a statement.
The Coronavirus Impact Fund will include $636,564 in community development block grants and $450,000 from a revolving loan fund. Businesses and nonprofits in need of assistance because of the pandemic may be able to receive an average grant of about $25,000, according to the proposal. Each grant will be reviewed individually, and loans will be offered with flexible financial terms.
Aldermen in Manchester recently approved a similar initiative to use $1 million in city funds to help small businesses there recover from the impact of COVID-19.
“Depending on how this first round goes, we may offer future rounds of assistance,” Tim Cummings, economic development director for Nashua, said in a statement.
The mayor’s proposal asks aldermen to accept community development block grant funding under the 2020 CARES Act, and reallocate nearly $252,000 in existing community development block grants for the fund. Some of those grants include projects such as a splash pad at Rotary Park, lighting projects at the Nashua Police Athletic League and other funds to be used for the Crown Hill Pool, Arlington Street Community Center and more.
Justin Kates, director of emergency management in Nashua, said recently that an economic recovery task force has been created in the city. He said a business survey has already been distributed to collect feedback on how the city can assist throughout this challenging situation.
Aldermen are also considering allocating an extra $200,000 to purchase supplies and personal protective equipment for city staff.
“The city’s belief is that we need to be fully prepared to deal with many more weeks, if not months of this current situation in order to have proper inventory of cleaning supplies and PPE for our city,” said Kim Kleiner, administrative services director.