NASHUA -- Facing a medical emergency because of COVID-19, the healthcare system in New Hampshire is bracing for a potential surge in patients.
“This will be a challenge for our healthcare system,” Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said on Friday during a roundtable discussion with city leaders and emergency management officials.
There is already a shortage of masks, respirators and hospital gowns, according to Shaheen, who said she is hopeful that the recent $4.9 million allocated to the state to combat the disease will result in the production of more personal protective equipment for not only patients, but medical workers as well.
“This is definitely more fatal than seasonal flu,” said Nashua epidemiologist Angela Cosentino.
For every person who tests positive for COVID-19, she said that single case will likely impact an additional 2½ people. And although the disease is not yet at a highly infectious stage at this point, it is also not at a low level, stressed Cosentino.
In New Hampshire, there were six cases of COVID-19 as of Friday morning, with 21 tests pending at the state lab and 273 people being monitored because of symptoms, according to Cosentino.
“We are talking about trying to generate some off-site testing,” said Dr. Joe Leahy of Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua.
While some people are entering emergency rooms seeking tests, Leahy said the emergency rooms are already overcrowded. Individuals arriving for nasal swabs are hampering their ability to operate, he acknowledged, encouraging anyone with mild symptoms to stay home and contact their primary care providers.
A number of people are arriving and seeking tests, yet they do not meet the criteria for testing, according to Leahy.
“That has upset people,” he admitted.
At St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua, medical professionals there say they are considering the creation of a drive-through testing facility for individuals with mild symptoms. It is also exploring the possibility of isolation rooms and negative pressure rooms.
As schools begin to close, hospital leaders say they are also worried about a lack of nurses, respiratory clinicians and receptionists to answer phones.