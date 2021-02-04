As the number of COVID-19 deaths in New Hampshire reached 1,076 on Thursday, a Nashua rabbi encouraged citizens to reflect on each individual life that was lost.
“Today we remember -- one by one,” Rabbi Jon Spira-Savett of Temple Beth Abraham said during a virtual remembrance ceremony for those lost during the pandemic.
Time should be made for each name, each mother, each father and each sibling to be honored, mourned and celebrated, he said.
Mayor Jim Donchess asked those participating in the remembrance to imagine the Keefe Auditorium in Nashua, which seats about 1,200 people, when trying to imagine the severity and the sheer impact of 1,076 deaths.
Among those are 74 people from Nashua, according to Donchess.
“Seventy-four people gone too soon because of this disease,” he said, expressing his deepest condolences to the families.
While everyone has missed out on normal gatherings, holiday celebrations and parties, it has been even harder for some of our neighbors, said Donchess.
“The vaccines do hopefully signal there is an end in sight, but we can’t let our guard down," he said.
Sen. Maggie Hassan described New Hampshire’s milestone of reaching 1,000 COVID-19 deaths last week as heartbreaking.
“Today is the day to remember those we have lost as the individuals who they were,” she said.
Individuals have lost family members, colleagues, neighbors and friends, said Hassan. Residents are also mourning the loss of employment, normalcy and in some cases, struggling with their mental health.
“The impact of this pandemic has been felt at a deeply personal level by all of us,” she said.
Health care workers have been on the front lines of the pandemic, serving communities throughout the crisis and making many sacrifices of their own, Rep. Annie Kuster said.
“This past year has been an enormous challenge, but there is light at the end of the tunnel and together, we will get to the other side,” said Kuster.
And while there are not always words to bring us solace, Jane Goodman of Nashua's public health department said there is hope for brighter days ahead.
“Nashua is a strong community and we must be kind and patient with one another during this time,” Goodman said.