Nashua is in the process of converting its Main Street into an outdoor dining destination.
On Thursday, city officials approved a new plan that will narrow Main Street from four lanes to two lanes -- one lane in each direction. The change will allow for a portion of Main Street to be used by restaurants for outdoor dining until Nov. 15.
The plan was adopted unanimously by the Nashua Board of Aldermen, and is intended to benefit restaurants such as The Peddler’s Daughter, San Francisco Kitchen, Fratellos Italian Grille, MT’s Local Kitchen and Wine Bar, Surf Restaurant, Joannes Kitchen, Main Street Gyro and more.
On Friday, several restaurant owners said they are still waiting to hear specific guidelines from the city before expanding their outdoor seating areas.
Some outdoor tables will be stationed along the sidewalk, while others will be placed directly on Main Street, according to the plan, which requires the installation of concrete jersey barriers to keep traffic away from diners.
“Some traffic calming measures will be implemented to narrow the street,” said Tim Cummings, director of economic development for the city.
Cummings drafted the plan as a way to help downtown businesses in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with recent restrictions that currently only allow for outdoor dining.
On Friday, the city’s public works departments began installing some of the jersey barriers that will be put in place to convert Main Street from four lanes to two lanes.
“There will now only be one lane in each direction for vehicular traffic use. This will definitely impact traffic going forward,” the public works division said in a statement. “If you are just passing through the downtown area, please take another route if possible.”
Cummings stressed that there is still ample capacity to accommodate vehicular traffic, adding that while some of the handicapped parking spaces in the downtown area will be shifted, they will not be removed.
A space of five feet will remain on the sidewalks to comply with ADA standards, he explained.
“This plan gives (restaurants) an area outdoors where they can serve their patrons. I think it is a good idea,” said Alderman Ernest Jette.
The narrowing of Main Street is an idea that has been floated in the past, and this experiment will provide some insight into whether it could potentially be pursued later as a more permanent option, said Jette.
Cummings stressed that this is just a temporary plan that could be implemented until Nov. 15, depending on how the COVID-19 pandemic progresses.
Aside from the use of additional dining tables, the extra space will be used by some restaurants for curbside pick-up, according to Cummings. The footprint for each restaurant will not be identical, said city officials.
It is costing the city about $80,000 to purchase and install the jersey barriers to narrow Main Street and make it safe for diners; that money is expected to be reimbursed to the city through the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery via the CARES Act.
Since some parking areas will be eliminated along Main Street, the city will lose parking revenue of anywhere from $14,000 to $57,000, according to the plan, in addition to a reduction in parking enforcement revenue of about $9,000.
Aldermen also adopted a temporary 15-minute parking ordinance to enable customers who are picking up take-out food to avoid having to pay for downtown parking.