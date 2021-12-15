Nashua officials are urging residents to get vaccinations and booster shots as COVID-19 cases and infection rates in the Gate City continue to climb.
During a briefing at City Hall on Wednesday, health officials said Nashua’s COVID-19 infection rate over the past 14 days is almost 1,246 new cases per 100,000 people, more than 20 times the threshold for “substantial” transmission status, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
“We have a situation,” Nashua Public Health Director Bobbie Bagley said.
“Nashua is in a state of substantial transmission,” said Mayor Jim Donchess. “We’re way over the threshold for that.”
“The number of COVID cases, the amount of transmission that's going around in our community, is going up and up and up over the last weeks and months -- to the point that right now we are at the peak of the entire pandemic,” Donchess said.
New Hampshire has the highest number of new COVID-19 cases per capita in the U.S., with 1,098 new cases and 8,982 total active cases reported as of Wednesday.
During an appearance on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday, Gov. Chris Sununu defended not having a mask mandate in New Hampshire, saying for fully vaccinated people who have received booster shots it’s like serving time in a “penalty box.”
“Almost no state has mask mandates right now,” Sununu said. “But as a governor, if you were to do that, every district, every county, whether you have high transmission levels, whether you’re highly vaccinated or not, it covers everybody. And what you’re really telling folks is thank you for making the sacrifice and getting the vaccine, getting the boosters, doing the right thing and you’re still in the penalty box.”
Bagley referenced that comment Wednesday while reminding residents what they can do to protect themselves from the virus.
“We want everyone to be able to enjoy a safe, happy holiday season,” Bagley said.
“There is no penalty box for doing what’s right. There is no penalty box for wearing a mask when you’re indoors. There is no penalty box for getting your vaccine or getting your booster. There's no penalty box for social distancing.”
Donchess braced the public for anticipated spikes in the number of COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks.
“We know the holidays are coming up,” the mayor said. “We all want to spend time with our families, our close friends, but the number of cases always jumps up around the holidays because there are so many gatherings.”
Bagley urged people to continue to wash their hands, wear masks indoors, socially distance and stay home when sick.
“Early on in this pandemic, when we were doing these measures, before we had vaccines, we saw our numbers going down,” Bagley said. “We had things close down, which we don't want to go there again. We cannot afford to because of our economy. We can't afford to close our schools.”
Data released Wednesday show 535 active cases of COVID-19 in the city. Currently, 15.7% of residents being tested for the virus are positive.
In the greater Nashua area, the number of active cases climbs to 1,186, with a new infection rate of 1,151.6 per 100,000 people and a test positivity rate around 14.6%.
Nashua has had 109 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic started. In greater Nashua, 223 COVID patients have died.
According to Donchess, about 52% of the population in Nashua is fully vaccinated. Between 57% and 58% have received at least one dose.