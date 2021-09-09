More than 200 Nashua residents have contracted COVID-19 in the past two weeks, including more than two dozen children, prompting officials to call for more people to get vaccinated.
“We have about 24 people hospitalized right now. Nearly all of them are unvaccinated,” Mayor Jim Donchess said Thursday during a media briefing.
Currently, the city has 141 active cases, all of them the delta variant, officials said.
Infections are more prevalent in the Gate City than a few months ago, according to Donchess, who said Nashua’s positivity rate is currently at about 5.5%. That number was close to 12% at the height of the pandemic, but around 1% earlier this summer.
The local school system, which is requiring face masks for students and staff while inside, also is seeing more positive cases.
According to Bobbie Bagley, director of public health and community services, six cases of students with COVID-19 were “ identified while the student was in school.” Overall, about 30 cases have been reported among school-aged children in Nashua in the past 14 days, Bagley said.
Nashua is not the only school district in New Hampshire seeing a spike in cases. In Bedford, where face masks are optional, an outbreak has been reported at Memorial Elementary School, where 11 students recently contracted the illness. Masks are now being required at that school.
“We see about an average of 20 cases a day here in Nashua,” said Bagley, stressing the need for more people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public settings, avoid crowds, stay home if sick and wash their hands frequently.
In Nashua, about 51% of the population is fully vaccinated. Among the population group eligible for the vaccine, that number is closer to 60%, Donchess said. He would like that number to be at least 80%.
He said vaccination is the key to eradicating cases, noting that Nashua is still in a substantial rate of transmission.
Bagley announced that walk-in vaccination clinics will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays at 18 Mulberry St.
She also urged residents to get their flu vaccines as well, and cautioned residents about the dangers of using Ivermectin, a medication that is used to deworm animals. Bagley said Ivermectin is not an approved drug to prevent or treat COVID-19.
According to Bagley, some people who have self-medicated with Ivermectin have had to be hospitalized.
“If you are not in a clinical trial, you should not be taking this medication,” she said. The drug has serious side effects and can make people very ill, she said.