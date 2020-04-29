Small businesses and nonprofit groups in Nashua will have access to more than $1 million to help recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Nashua Board of Aldermen on Tuesday approved the creation of a $1.2 million Coronavirus Impact Fund to help businesses get back on their feet.
“Our small business sector all over the city, including downtown, is going to be struggling after the COVID-19 crisis, after this passes to some degree and after we begin to reopen the economy,” said Mayor Jim Donchess. “For any small business that needs to close for several months, that is a huge hit, so I think we need to do anything we possibly can to jump start these businesses, bring money in and bring customers to them.”
Businesses and nonprofits that need assistance because of the pandemic may receive an average grant of about $25,000, although each grant will be reviewed individually. Loans will also be offered with flexible financial terms.
The goal of the new fund is to put people back to work when New Hampshire begins to restart the economy, said Donchess.
“This COVID-19 Impact Fund is one step we can take in that direction,” he added. Aldermen in Manchester recently approved a similar initiative to use $1 million in city funds to help small businesses there recover.
Donchess noted that there are several nonprofits in Nashua that have been unable to host major fundraising events, explaining that the new fund could assist them until fundraising is more stable.
Nashua’s Coronavirus Impact Fund includes about $637,000 in community development block grants, about $450,000 from a revolving loan fund and other financial contributions. As part of the initiative, aldermen unanimously accepted community development block grant funding under the 2020 CARES Act, and reallocated existing block grant funding for the new impact fund.
Nearly $252,000 in existing community development block grants is being reallocated and placed into the fund. Some of those grants included a splash pad at Rotary Park, lighting projects at the Nashua Police Athletic League, and other funds to be used for the Crown Hill Pool, Arlington Street Community Center and more.
“I know this will be critical for nonprofits and small business owners in Nashua as we try to get some aid to them as they are struggling through this,” said Alderwoman Shoshanna Kelly, thanking her fellow board members for supporting the endeavor.