An aldermanic committee in Nashua is recommending that the city implement stricter mask requirements -- a change that has stoked both support and opposition.
After hearing residents speak out against and in favor of the more stringent mask ordinance, the personnel and administrative affairs committee voted 4-1 in support of the change. The full Board of Aldermen must still vote on the measure.
The new proposal states that “no business and no employee of any business shall provide goods or services to any person not complying with face covering requirements … no business and no employee of any business shall permit a person to remain on its premises in violation of these requirements.”
Alderwoman June Caron said the change will not infringe on a person’s rights, explaining businesses already refuse service if a person isn’t wearing a shirt or shoes. By amending the existing mask ordinance, police will have a better grasp on the enforcement situation, according to Caron.
“I just think this is going to cause more headaches than what it is worth,” argued Alderman Ben Clemons, who voted against the proposal.
He said that if the ordinance is revised, it will subject employees, including teen workers, to a fine of up to $1,000 -- determined by the court -- if they provide services to someone who isn’t wearing a mask.
If the fine was closer to $50 or $100 and did not involve the court system, Clemons said he would be more likely to support the change.
Alderman Tom Lopez said the goal is to control an outbreak of COVID-19. Wearing masks is one of the cheapest ways to prevent the spread, he stressed.
Nashua was the first community in the state to implement a mask ordinance in May, which already requires customers to wear face masks while visiting stores, restaurants and other business establishments in Nashua.
Mayor Jim Donchess, who has defended the city's steps to prevent community spread of the virus, and two other city hall employees have tested positive for COVID-19.