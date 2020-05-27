As Nashua police receive calls about people violating the city’s new mask ordinance, authorities say they will continue to seek voluntary compliance.
“Our goal is education on these calls,” Capt. Craig Allard of the Nashua Police Department said Wednesday during a press briefing.
Since the mask ordinance was approved last Thursday by aldermen, Allard said police have received five calls seeking assistance. In three of those instances, customers or businesses were in compliance when police arrived, and there was noncompliance in the remaining two circumstances.
The objective is not to be punitive, but to educate the public and seek voluntary compliance, according to Allard. The last resort would be the issuance of a summons for violating the new ordinance.
Although a violation carries a possible fine of up to $1,000, that is not always the case, he said, explaining it is up to a district court judge to make the determination as to whether a fine should be issued.
Allard said the police department is tracking the number of calls for service related to the mask ordinance as it continues to push for voluntary compliance.
With a vote of 10-3, the Nashua Board of Aldermen approved the mandate on Thursday after the city’s Board of Health recently recommended the action to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Face coverings are now required when customers over the age of 10 visit stores, restaurants and other business establishments in the Gate City. Some local residents have praised the new initiative, while others have called it a government overreach.
“We do want for the ordinance to be adhered to,” said Bobbie Bagley, director of the Nashua Division of Public Health and Community Services.
When entering a Nashua restaurant to pick up food or order food, Bagley said citizens should be wearing face coverings. When people are dining outdoors at Nashua establishments, she said they should be wearing masks until they sit down to eat.
When entering retail shops or other city businesses, masks must be worn by employees and customers, she said, adding masks are also required when entering large residential or commercial complexes with communal spaces.
“This is going to work if we as a community do this together. Again, we want to have the majority of folks doing this,” said Bagley, explaining masks are not required if a person has a medical condition that limits their ability to breathe.
Nashua has had about 389 positive cases of COVID-19, including 12 deaths; it has 74 active cases, according to Mayor Jim Donchess.
“That is more than we want, but it is far less than what we have seen in some neighboring cities,” he said. “ … In the month of May, the trend is downward in terms of the number of new cases. That is what we are looking for.”
Free masks are being distributed daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Sunday at Nashua City Hall Plaza and Railroad Square. Anyone interested in being tested for COVID-19 may call 589-3456 to request an appointment for Thursday’s testing clinic from 3 to 6 p.m.