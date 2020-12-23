Nashua aldermen on Tuesday rejected a proposal from the Nashua Board of Health that would have placed a 9:30 p.m. curfew on bars, restaurants and nightclubs.
“I think that we are punishing too many businesses and individuals that have already suffered enough,” said Alderman Richard Dowd. Closing select businesses a few hours early will not make a difference and police and public health officials do not have the time to enforce a curfew, he said.
Despite a recommendation from the Board of Health, the proposed curfew was still rejected with a vote of 4 aldermen in support and 11 aldermen opposed. The proposal was then tabled, meaning the issue could potentially be brought forward again at an upcoming meeting.
“I think we are losing sight of what our priorities are,” said Alderman Ernest Jette, who supported the curfew. Local health experts say Nashua is in the midst of a crisis and staying home is the safest way to decrease the spread of COVID-19, he said.
The proposal that was ultimately denied recommended that no indoor activities take place in Nashua after 9:30 p.m. at any establishment where masks cannot be worn the entire time on site, specifically at bars, restaurants and nightclubs where eating or drinking occurs and masks must be removed.
“These places are responsible. They play the rules,” said Alderman Ben Clemons, who voted in opposition to the curfew.
According to data provided by the Nashua Division of Public Health and Community Services, there have been 19 reports of either an active cluster or outbreak at restaurants, bars and clubs in the Gate City since Oct. 1. These outbreaks involved a total of 43 staff cases and 14 patron cases.
This is compared to 15 clusters or outbreaks at city churches, clubs, sports or gyms, 37 clusters or outbreaks at healthcare facilities, five at housing facilities, 30 at school or childcare establishments and 39 at businesses or workplaces in Nashua.
“We are still at a critical period,” said Director of Public Health Bobbie Bagley, explaining the COVID-19 numbers associated with restaurants and other food establishments are likely underreported since the rate of community-based transmission is so high. More than 50 percent of those contracting the virus do not know where they were exposed, she said.
“The restaurant industry in New Hampshire and across the country is in crisis right now,” said Mike Somers, president and CEO of the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association.
If a curfew was implemented in Nashua, he said, layoffs would be inevitable in an industry that is already experiencing a reduction of 40 to 60 percent in business.
“It was never meant to be a punitive act,” said Dr. Charles Cappetta, a member of the Nashua Board of Health. He described the COVID-19 numbers as “scary statistics,” acknowledging that the proposed short-term curfew was not meant to interfere with hard working businesses, but rather potentially decrease the spread of the virus and avoid a possible complete shutdown in the future if the situation worsens.
There have been about 3,300 cases of the disease in Nashua, as well as 49 deaths; there are currently 855 active cases in the city.
Alderman Tom Lopez, who supported the proposed curfew, said “much more draconian measures” may need to be put in place if something isn’t done now to curb the spread of the virus.
“There is a point where politicians have to take leadership,” he said.
Gov. Chris Sununu, when asked about the proposed curfew in Nashua, said this week that no clear data has been provided showing that restaurants are clear super-spreader facilities.
Sununu, who says you have to weigh the good with the bad, has spoken to business owners across the border in Massachusetts about their 9:30 p.m. curfew.
“What I was told was, instead of a lot of folks being in a restaurant, they all decided to meet in a private residence,” he said. “ … They are going to someone’s house, to another private setting, sometimes staying later than they should. There is no limit on how late they can gather.”
While it is Nashua’s right to consider a curfew, Sununu said he doesn’t know if a curfew would have a much impact on the number of COVID-19 cases.