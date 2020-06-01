A Nashua resident is suing the city for requiring the wearing of face masks.
Andrew Cooper claims Nashua officials lacked the statutory authority to adopt an ordinance requiring the use of face coverings for those visiting local establishments and businesses.
The mandate “is more restrictive than anything Gov. (Chris) Sununu ordered at the state level and conflicts with several provisions in the governor’s emergency orders regulating the state’s response to the coronavirus,” states the complaint filed last week at Hillsborough County Superior Court South in Nashua.
The ordinance, according to attorney Robert Fojo violates his client’s constitutional rights, right to privacy and more.
“Because of the overbreadth of (the ordinance), it also deprives Mr. Cooper and other citizens of their privileges and liberty because it prevents them from choosing whether or not to wear a face mask or covering,” the lawsuit states.
The governor’s Emergency Order #40 requires certain businesses to ask customers to wear face masks or coverings when entering, but it does not require customers to wear them, Fojo said.
He said on Monday that aldermen adopted the ordinance without providing the public with ample opportunity to review it. In addition, Fojo says no regulation in New Hampshire gives a municipality the authority to enact an ordinance that requires a face mask to be worn.
The Nashua Board of Health voted May 13 in support of a proposal requiring customers to wear face coverings when entering businesses such as retail establishments, grocery stores and restaurants. Aldermen voted 10-3 on May 21 to adopt the ordinance.
At the time, attorney Steve Bolton, corporation counsel for the city, said a face-covering requirement to reduce the spread of a deadly virus would pass constitutional muster. He said the idea was to encourage voluntary compliance. The punishment is a violation, which carries a possible fine of up to $1,000. Bolton said no one would be arrested for failing to wear a mask unless the situation escalated.
In the lawsuit, Fojo argues that the city has failed to explain why its health officials are not heeding the guidance of the World Health Organization.
“The ordinance’s justification that ‘slowing the spread’ of the coronavirus is somehow still a societal objective also ignores the fact that the entire state of New Hampshire has been wildly successful at ‘flattening the curve’ since it never came close to reaching the capacity of its health care system,” the complaint states.
A hearing has been scheduled for June 18 at the Nashua courthouse to address the lawsuit, which also names Sununu as a defendant and seeks preliminary injunctions against the city, and the governor’s state of emergency and expansion of the state of emergency.
Aldermen said they received numerous emails from citizens about the mask mandate, with about half in favor and half opposed. Some city officials said that because Nashua is a border city, it must be extra vigilant because of the high number of cases in Massachusetts.
“The employees have to wear masks and this is because it will protect us, and I think that in order to protect the employees, we need to legislate that people who come into the shops need to wear masks as well — for the employees’ protection,” Alderwoman Elizabeth Lu said recently.