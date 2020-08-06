Students will begin their school year at home and return to classes two days a week in October under a plan the Nashua Board of Education approved Wednesday.
In response to concerns from parents and teachers, school officials said the plan approved by a 6-2 vote will need elaboration.
Several parents told the school board they have reservations about how the reopening will be implemented, are unclear about what remote learning will look like and don't understand their children’s hybrid school schedule.
“One of my biggest concerns in moving forward with this hybrid model is the very little amount of face time for children at the middle school level,” said Elizabeth Kolb, a parent with two sons in the district.
She said her children will see each one of their teachers for less than an hour every other week, which will make it challenging to build relationships with them. She urged school officials to consider two full days of in-classroom instruction a week.
One teacher said the plan includes too much in-person time for her.
Tina Lincoln, a music teacher at Charlotte Avenue Elementary School in Nashua, said under the hybrid plan, unified arts teachers would be teaching face-to-face with every student in their school.
“To me, that is a pretty big health risk for the adults in the room and the students in the room,” said Lincoln, explaining the arts teachers move from classroom to classroom and could potentially be increasing their exposure to COVID-19 or the students’ exposure.
School board member Raymond Guarino said he supports the initiative despite its imperfections.
“I am not going to pretend that this is going to be easy for anyone. It is going to be very hard,” he said, adding that the top priority is to keep students, teachers and families safe while also continuing to provide educational services.
The upcoming school year will start with a remote learning model with a roll-out to a hybrid model starting Oct. 5. Parents could then choose fully remote instruction for their children, or a hybrid setting that blends both in-person instruction and remote learning.
'Worst of both worlds'
James Graham, head of the math department at Nashua High School North, said the hybrid approach is the “worst of both worlds,” in part because there is interrupted learning. He asked the board to keep remote learning in place until at least the second semester.
Under the plan, after about a month of remote instruction, all elementary schools will transition to 50% of the students attending in person on Monday and Tuesday and the rest of the students attending Wednesday and Thursday. Remote learning will take place on the days that students are not in class, and all students will have remote instruction on Friday.
At the middle school level, starting a week later, 25% of the students will attend in-person instruction at a time. Similarly, 25% of all high school students will attend in-classroom instruction at a time later in October as well, meaning middle and high school students will start off in school buildings one day a week and work remotely the remainder of the week.
On Nov. 30, the middle and high schools will potentially convert to 50% of students attending in-school learning at a time. Eventually, students may attend two consecutive days of in-classroom instruction per week.
For all grade levels, an early release schedule will be in place, according to the plan.
“Obviously, I think returning to school until we have more information and less risk for COVID-19 is kind of necessary, but three hours a week seems like so little educational time to be in direct contact with your teacher,” said Steve Norris, a student representative on the school board.
Superintendent Jahmal Mosley stressed that everything is still on the table and the plan can be modified.
“This is a marathon. This is not a sprint," Mosley said. "We are trying to do what is best for our kids."