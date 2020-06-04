Later this month, Nashua will dismantle the temporary hospital set up at one of the high schools in anticipation of a COVID-19 surge that never came.
The alternate care site at Nashua High School South, which has about 170 cots, was set up more than two months ago. It never opened.
Bobbie Bagley, director of the Nashua Division of Public Health and Community Services, said the facility will be dismantled by June 19 “because of what we have been seeing with regards to our testing, with regards to our results, with regards to the stabilization of the management and the capacity of our hospitals to maintain management of cases.”
Thanks to citywide efforts to slow the spread of the virus, including wearing masks, social distancing and staying home, the city’s two hospitals have not experienced an overwhelming number of cases, Bagley said.
About 10% of the people in Nashua who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized, Bagley said.
“We have not had an over-capacity and overstretch of patients that have not been able to be managed effectively through our (intensive care units),” she said at a briefing this week. “We are still seeing individuals having to be ventilated and being served in our ICUs.”
However,
About 5% of those tested for COVID-19 in Nashua are testing positive, about half the rate officials saw in April, she said.
Mayor Jim Donchess said 10 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua. At the height of the pandemic, the two facilities had about 20 patients between them.
“They are definitely not overwhelmed with cases, so we are certainly making progress,” said Donchess.
Donchess noted a downward trend of new, positive cases in Nashua for the past couple of weeks.
Nashua has had nearly 500 cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths. According to Donchess, the city currently has 122 active cases.
“We know that there continues to be community transmission,” said Bagley, stressing the importance of continued testing and preventive efforts.