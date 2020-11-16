Nashua has surpassed 300 active cases of COVID-19, the highest number ever reached in the Gate City at one time, which includes an outbreak at the Nashua Children’s Home.
On Friday, there were 295 current cases in Nashua, which jumped to about 314 active cases over the weekend, according to officials.
“This is a lot more than we have had in the past,” said Mayor Jim Donchess. “More recently we have seen a lot of outbreaks in schools, churches, in hockey clinics, in casinos and in other places around the city.”
To date, Nashua has had more than 1,500 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
Last week, seven individuals at the Nashua Children’s Home, which includes staff and children, tested positive for COVID-19, according to David Villiotti, executive director. Those seven positive cases were among 48 children and staff tested last week.
“This was within our residential program,” he said on Monday, adding the facility has been working closely with the city’s public health department to address the situation and prevent the spread of the disease; the outbreak did not impact the educational program at the facility.
Public nurses returned to the Nashua Children’s Home on Monday to perform a second round of testing on a total of 80 individuals. Villiotti said those results should be available on Wednesday.
“The cases that we had were all confined to one unit here,” he said, explaining all of the children and staff that tested positive last week were promptly relocated to another building on campus.
He anticipates that a third round of testing will take place next week as well. This is the first COVID-19 case at the facility since the start of the pandemic more than eight months ago.
“We are consulting with public health every step of the way,” added Villiotti. “ … It is under control.” He stressed that all of those diagnosed with the disease are doing well.
Donchess said the number of COVID-19 cases in Nashua has increased significantly since the cold weather arrived in November.
In Nashua, about 77 percent of those individuals contracting the illness have recovered, 40 have died and the hospitalization rate is around 6.6 percent, he said.
“In the past 12 days, you can see how these numbers have increased tremendously with the number of cases and the number of contacts,” said Bobbie Bagley, director of public health in Nashua.
Since the end of October, Nashua has experienced a huge spike in cases, according to Bagley.
While Gov. Chris Sununu said last week that New Hampshire could potentially reach 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 daily, Bagley said this situation is preventable.
“If we don’t change something, it can happen … but we can stop it,” she said, stressing the importance of mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing.
And, as the holidays approach, she reminded city residents to think carefully about how they spend time with extended family and loved ones.
“December we may have more cases than in November,” said Donchess.
He said Nashua residents must be careful about indoor gatherings with family members during Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Family gatherings can spread the disease, he said during a media briefing on Friday, asking residents to consider wearing a face mask indoors while spending time with family that is not part of their immediate household.
“We are asking that the community continue to make the sacrifices that we have all been making,” said the mayor.
Two weeks ago, the Boston Billiards Club and Casino in Nashua closed its doors after learning that patrons who visited the club had tested positive for the disease.
“Since our voluntary closure on Nov. 5, we have worked each day with the Nashua Division of Public Health and Community Services and have jointly come to the determination we are ready to reopen,” the club said in an online statement.
The casino reopened its doors on Monday.
“Thanks to the testing and self-quarantining of our staff and the deep sanitizing the facility has undergone, we are confident that the timing is right to reopen our doors,” said casino leaders. “As we have done for the last several months, we will continue to follow all CDC guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting our facility while strictly enforcing social distancing guidelines as well as the Nashua face covering mandate.”