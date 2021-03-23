A vaccination clinic is being planned this weekend at the Fidelity Investments campus in Merrimack, where area educators will be able to get their first shot.
“I am very happy that those who want to be vaccinated will have that opportunity,” said Adam Marcoux, president of the Nashua Teachers’ Union.
More than 1,000 city teachers, as well as paraeducators and all other school district staff, will be able to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations during the two-day clinic from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in Merrimack.
“People are excited to get it done. This has definitely been a challenge for everyone,” said Marcoux, who is unsure how many teachers will take advantage of the clinic.
The Nashua School District had been fully remote, with the exception of kindergarten, first-grade and special education students, for most of the school year. Last month, however, the district implemented its hybrid learning phase and welcomed back all sixth- through 12th-grade students. Earlier this month, the remaining students were phased into the hybrid plan.
Some teachers believe the process has been too fast, while others think it has been too slow and some believe it has been appropriate, according to Marcoux, who said there seems to be no consensus among city teachers on the reopening.
“But I think that is true with everyone out there and every part of society,” he added.
Despite the varying opinions, Marcoux stressed the importance of making sure that parents, teachers, students and extended families feel comfortable.
“We have got to play it safe,” he added. “We just take it one step at a time.”
The upcoming clinic is being organized by the Greater Nashua Public Health Network Services, and is being extended to several school districts in the region.
Some districts in southern New Hampshire, however, have already organized or participated in other COVID-19 vaccination clinics. Teachers and staff in the Bedford School District received their first shots this past Saturday during a clinic on their campus, and teachers and staff in the Litchfield School District will be obtaining their first shots on Saturday during a clinic at Campbell High School.
“It is pretty exciting that we have been able to get this organized and set up,” said Superintendent Mike Jette of the Litchfield School District.
The clinic in Litchfield is being offered with assistance from Walgreens, according to Jette, who said every teacher in Litchfield who takes advantage of the opportunity will receive a second shot on April 17 and be fully vaccinated by May 3 when returning to school after April break.
“The number of cases have come down substantially from when this hit its peak in December and January,” said Mayor Jim Donchess of Nashua.
During a virtual town hall meeting last week, Donchess said there were 120 active cases in the city; that number was closer to 600 active cases earlier this year.
“We need to be careful because the disease is still dangerous. There are some variants out there,” he said.
The positivity rate in the Gate City is about 5%, which is up slightly from just a few weeks ago when it was about 3%, according to the mayor.
“We want everyone to get vaccinated,” he added.
The Nashua Division of Public Health and Community Services has tested nearly 7,000 individuals for COVID-19 and distributed more than 2,000 doses of the vaccine, said Donchess.
It continues to hold vaccination clinics at Saint Louis de Gonzague church in Nashua. The clinics will move to Temple Beth Abraham in Nashua to help target individuals who are less likely to have access to medical care, he explained.