Efforts are being made in Nashua to ensure that all residents will have transportation to and from their vaccination appointments, as well as providing all homeless individuals with access to the vaccines.
“We of course want our family and friends to remain safe, but we also want to get the economy open again,” said Mayor Jim Donchess.
The quickest way to do that is to follow guidance from the scientists and allow the COVID-19 vaccine rollout to unfold, said Donchess.
Some city officials have already received concerns from residents who do not have their own vehicle and are worried they might not be able to secure a vaccination appointment as a result.
The Nashua Transit System is already coordinating plans to provide anyone in Nashua with a ride to a vaccination appointment or clinic, according to Donchess.
“Transit is working on a way to make it clear that people can get the mobile vans, the appointment vans, to take them to that test site,” said Donchess.
Anyone who is registered can use the transit vehicles to ensure that the vaccinations take place as quickly as possible, he said.
Alderman Tom Lopez said he is working with Bobbie Bagley, director of public health, to arrange for vaccination clinics that will target elderly people or groups that are less likely to travel.
Lopez also stressed it is critical to provide vaccines to Nashua’s homeless population. Wednesday was New Hampshire’s Point-in-Time count to determine the state of homelessness here.
“It is extremely important to count the people who are unsheltered right now, and it is extremely important to engage them and try to get them vaccinated, if possible,” said Lopez.
A special vaccination clinic is being planned at the Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter for those who are homeless and do not have regular access to a phone, he said.
“I know a lot of people are very concerned about their access to these clinics,” said Lopez.
In the past 14 days, Nashua has had 840 new cases of COVID-19, which includes 560 active cases, according to Donchess.
“We have had several outbreaks in the city,” said the mayor, noting some of those have involved restaurants and schools.
Nearly 500 COVID-19 tests are being administered each day in the city, and about 11 percent of those tests are resulting in positive cases, said Donchess.
“We have about 30 people in the hospital,” he said of the combined number of patients at St. Joseph Hospital and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.
Every person who is able to get vaccinated is hopefully one less person who will get significantly sick from the illness, said Alderwoman Patricia Klee, thanking city officials for their ongoing efforts to mitigate the risks and coordinate upcoming vaccine clinics.