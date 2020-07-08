Nashua has slowed the spread of COVID-19 through a range of efforts, including a citywide mask mandate, and now has hired several workers to prepare for a potential second wave of the virus.
“I do want to reiterate that this isn’t over,” said Justin Kates, director of the city’s office of emergency management.
Now is not the time to be lenient, Kates said.
In addition to requiring masks in enclosed public places, Nashua opted not to open its public pools, postponed its live high school graduation ceremonies for seniors, hosted weekly testing clinics, narrowed Main Street to allow more outdoor dining, and encouraged social distancing. It only recently began to reopen a portion of City Hall.
“We have helped ensure the safety of our neighbors, our families and friends and ourselves,” said Mayor Jim Donchess.
Nashua, the state’s second-largest city with almost 90,000 people, has had 680 cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths.
“But other communities around us, other states have had far more on a proportionate basis,” Donchess said. He referenced Manchester's more than 1,500 cases among its population of nearly 113,000.
Just over the border in Massachusetts, Lowell reported 3,000 cases among its 112,000 residents.
As Nashua considers more openings, decisions will be based on science and facts, Donchess said.
Bobbie Bagley, director of Nashua’s Division of Public Health and Community Services, said Nashua's progress against COVID-19 has not always come easy.
“We have had some comments, complaints and concerns from constituents in the city with regards to the face-covering ordinance,” acknowledged Bagley, who said some businesses are seeking clarity on the mandate that requires people visiting Nashua businesses, restaurants and other establishments to wear a mask.
People who belong to local gyms have asked whether they need to wear masks while working out, she said.
Bagley said she will meet with city leaders this week to discuss the ordinance in further detail. One local resident has filed by a lawsuit arguing city officials had no authority to issue the mask mandate.
“We still don’t know what this virus does to our organs,” Bagley said. “We are really looking out for the safety of large numbers of people.”
Three new staff members, part of the New Hampshire COVID-19 Community Care Corps, have been hired to work with nonprofit organizations in the city to ensure that vulnerable populations are safe throughout the crisis, Kates said.
In addition, the CDC Foundation is providing the city with four public health nurses and a communication specialist to deal with public education and contact tracing.
“I guess we could say that the cavalry has come now,” Kates said.
As of Tuesday, New Hampshire had recorded almost 6,000 COVID-19 cases, with 384 deaths.
On a seven-day average, about 1.6% of those being tested in the state are positive for the disease. The peak was 17% in April, according to Angela Cosentino, Nashua’s epidemiologist.
Meanwhile, other states such as Florida, Nevada, Tennessee and Idaho, are experiencing spikes in cases.
Nashua’s success, the mayor said, can be attributed to its residents following guidelines, staying home and wearing facial coverings in public.
“Now we are encouraging people to do testing as much as they possibly can,” Donchess said.