One day after state officials announced a COVID-19 cluster connected to a hockey camp in Nashua, the city’s mayor said that cases in the Gate City remain low.
“Nashua has had a cumulative total of 838 cases, but right this second only eight active cases,” Mayor Jim Donchess said Wednesday during a media briefing.
Nearly 7,300 Granite Staters have tested positive for the disease, with 91%recovering, according to Donchess.
“In Nashua, 41 people have died. No one has died for six or eight weeks here in Nashua,” he said.
Last month, Conway Arena in Nashua was among several locations that hosted a Pro Ambitions Hockey Camp. A cluster of eight children and four staff members contracted COVID-19, which officials linked to the youth hockey camp.
Three of those children attended school in Bedford and are now under quarantine.
“If your child has attended the sports camp that has been in the news lately for having a number of positive COVID-19 cases and you received notification that he/she may have been exposed to the virus, or if you child has been exposed to the virus in any situation, it is imperative that you follow our protocol of quarantining for 14 days after the last day of exposure,” Principal Cheryl Daley of Peter Woodbury Elementary School in Bedford wrote in an email to parents on Wednesday.
One of the three Bedford children who eventually tested positive had attended Woodbury last week, while the other two attended Riddle Brook Elementary School and McKelvie Intermediate School, both in Bedford.
Although Donchess did not mention the hockey camp at his briefing on Wednesday, he stressed that to keep the number of cases low in Nashua, people must continue to exercise caution.
The city’s public health nurses are working with the eight iactive cases, as well as the 79 people they came in contact with, according to Donchess.
“We want to keep our friends, our family, our neighbors, community members -- we want to all be safe,” he said, urging residents to wear face masks.
Four months ago, Nashua officials adopted a mask requirement in the city.
Last month, a proposal to implement more stringent requirements for mask use was introduced to aldermen. That proposal, which states that “no business and no employee of any business shall provide goods or services to any person not complying with face covering requirements,” is still under consideration.
Nashua has come a long way since March, said Donchess, who commended residents for supporting efforts to slow the spread of the disease.
The city is continuing free testing clinics from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at the Elm Street municipal parking garage. Appointments may be made by calling 589-3456.
Several areas of Nashua City Hall are open, including the motor vehicle registration office, which is now accepting in-person appointments with people who reserve them online.
In addition, the Nashua Transit System recently launched a pilot program of future bus service with phase three of its return-to-service plan. Bus service was temporarily halted earlier this year because of COVID-19 concerns.
“During the pandemic, NTS has reevaluated the performance of our bus routes and redesigned the lowest performing routes to provide improved service with reduced travel times and greater efficiency,” said Camille Pattison, the city’s transportation manager.