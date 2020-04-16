The 170-bed alternate care site at Nashua High School South has yet to be used, but will remain on standby for as long as necessary, said Justin Kates, the city's emergency management director.
It will likely stay in place until there is a plan to vaccinate the public for the coronavirus, or until detailed, comprehensive testing is possible, Kates said Thursday.
“And right now we don't have any of those things,” he said.
While the situation is stable right now in southern New Hampshire, Kates said one outbreak at a nursing home could quickly change that situation.
The temporary hospital was set up on March 24 in case there is a surge in COVID-19 patients in southern New Hampshire. According to Kates, the two major hospitals in Nashua have already increased their internal surge capacity, though neither are using those areas yet.
“They have been doing OK with their normal (patient) capacity,” Kates said.
He said hospitals just across the border in northern Massachusetts are experiencing significant numbers of COVID-19 patients.
The alternate care site is still receiving oxygen supplies and other equipment that will be necessary if there is cause to open its doors, according to Kates. The installation of a temporary electrical system has been completed, as well as the installation of portable sinks for the gymnasium.
“We are continuing to make sure that it is completely ready for use, although we are hoping we will not have to use it,” he said.
He said one of the city's major issues right now is the need for more personal protective equipment for health care workers.
Chief Brian Rhodes of Nashua Fire Rescue said his department is responding to an average of eight confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases daily.
He said the department’s supply of personal protective equipment is an ongoing concern.
City officials this week approved a transfer of $200,000 to order additional protective equipment for Nashua’s employees.
While there are many challenges associated with the pandemic, Rhodes said he wanted to reassure the public that first responders continue to work hard and will continue to respond to all hazards in the city.