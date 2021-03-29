Nashua was the first community in New Hampshire to implement a face mask mandate last May, and the city’s Board of Health says it is in no hurry to reverse that action.
Aldermen adopted the mask mandate 10 months ago — well before Gov. Chris Sununu put in place a statewide mask mandate last November to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Last week, Sununu extended the statewide mask requirement until at least April 16.
“To give into frustration and quarantine fatigue now when we are on the cusp of having a plan, a way out, is premature by any measure and we need to really see what is going to happen in the next month,” said Dr. Stephanie Wolf-Rosenblum, member of the Nashua Board of Health.
Resident Marian Knight submitted a request to the Board of Aldermen seeking to end the city’s mask mandate on Friday. That request was then forwarded to the board of health.
“It will be a travesty, in my personal and medical opinion, to not continue the mask ordinance for a period of time independent of what the state is going to do,” said Wolf-Rosenblum.
Regardless of whether the state’s mask requirement soon ends, she said with holidays approaching and spring break on the horizon, now is not the time to relax.
The mask mandate in Nashua will eventually end, but it should not be done prematurely, she stressed.
Knight, in a letter to city officials, maintained that Nashua’s mask mandate needs an official end date.
“Masks promote a general atmosphere of fear in the general public … There are people like me that believe that masks don’t work and may actually be damaging to our overall health,” said Knight. “We also believe in our own immune systems and in the concept of herd immunity.”
According to Knight, people should not be forced by the government to do something that they believe will damage their health in the long run. She contends that city officials are abridging her freedom to control her own body.
“Please put an end date on your emergency order,” she pleaded.
Dr. Anthony Storace, chairman of the Nashua Board of Health, said he understands that there is a lack of trust toward some health professionals, and he also understands the frustration.
“There are all sorts of things that we don’t know, so what we are trying to do is protect everybody,” said Storace, explaining there are many long-term issues associated with COVID-19 infection. “We don’t want to see anybody get sick. We don’t want to see anybody die. So that is really the basis of how we make our decisions.”
The recommendation to implement a mask mandate in Nashua was not intended to take away anyone’s rights, but instead to protect all of the city’s residents, said Storace.
“I think we can’t let our guard down,” echoed Dr. Charles Cappetta, member of the Nashua Board of Health. Cappetta said he appreciates constructive feedback and recognizes that as the pandemic evolves, so too must the health recommendations.
“But the masks are essential here,” he said, explaining that even though we may be close to the finish line, now is not the time to give up.