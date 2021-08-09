Despite a significant rise in COVID-19 cases in Nashua, the Nashua Board of Health says it is not recommending a mask mandate, but is urging residents to take precautions.
“No mandate. We are not looking for a mandate,” said Dr. Anthony Storace, chairman of the Board of Health. “We are really looking for everybody to stand up and do their part to protect themselves and protect other people.”
Storace stressed that wearing masks do make sense, especially with the delta variant of COVID-19 now present in New Hampshire.
Bobbie Bagley, director of public health and community services in Nashua, said last week that Nashua has had about 90 new cases of COVID-19 in the past two weeks.
The positivity rate in Nashua is hovering around 4.3%, according to Bagley, noting the state average is about 4.1%.
Statewide from July 30 to Aug. 5 New Hampshire has had a 101% increase in cases compared to the previous seven-day period, she said.
“The most amount of cases that we are now seeing are a result of the delta variant, both globally and nationally representing 83% of the new cases being reported,” said Bagley.
Most counties in the Granite State are now dealing with a substantial spread of the virus, she said.
“It is really important for us to go back to looking at mitigative measures,” said Bagley, who stressed the importance of wearing masks, hand washing, physical distancing and vaccinating.
About 51% of Nashua residents have received the COVID-19 vaccination so far, she said.
Nashua has not done the best it can to prevent this illness, according to Dr. Stephanie Wolf-Rosenblum, a member of the Board of Health.
“In order for us to really protect the community we need 70% to 80% of people, at a minimum, to be fully vaccinated,” Wolf-Rosenblum said Thursday during an emergency meeting of the Nashua Board of Health.
She is hopeful that once the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves the vaccine, more people will consider it.
Wolf-Rosenblum called the delta variant a “game changer,” and said now is the time to get ahead of the curve.
“Last year we had the misconception that if we masked until we got vaccinated, this would go away. This is not going away. We are probably in this for the long haul,” she said. “ … We are here tonight to make a recommendation that each person use a mask.”
Several residents told the Board of Health they are opposed to a mask mandate or a formal recommendation that the Board of Aldermen consider adopting a mask ordinance once again. The Board of Health is an advisory board; any official mandate would need to be approved by aldermen.
“I don’t believe that we should be masking everyone,” said Lynn L’Heureux, an emergency room nurse. There is already an increased number of children who are seeking medical assistance for mental health issues related to isolation associated with the virus.
Rather than requiring masks, she said it would be helpful to instead encourage people to mitigate their risks and protect those individuals who are most compromised.
“If we are going to educate people, we need to get real with our statistics and stop trying to scare people,” said Christopher Weier of Nashua, adding there is no data indicating that the local hospitals are overwhelmed or at capacity.
"I do think the public should be focusing right now on reducing the spread, harm reduction and doing whatever you can to make sure that you are making safe decisions for yourself and your family, and that is a preferable approach to any kind of increased regulations, guidelines or any other measures,” said Alderman Tom Lopez.
Nashua public health officials, along with Rivier University’s Division of Nursing and Health Professions announced there will be a COVID-19 immunization clinic for the community on Friday, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Rivier University.