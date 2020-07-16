Nashua’s public health director has recommended that city schools start the year with a mix of in-person and remote learning, partly because she expects a spike in COVID-19 cases early this fall.
Bobbie Bagley told school officials that the number of cases, though still low in New Hampshire, is starting to increase throughout the nation, which could translate into a surge here before late August or September.
Bagley, director of the Nashua Division of Public Health and Community Services, also recommended that when students do return to school, they remain in the same classroom throughout the day in hopes of limiting interaction and possible exposure.
“We are starting to see more increases in community spread,” she said.
New Hampshire has seen 104 positive cases among children 10 and under throughout the state, and 277 cases among children 10 to 19.
Superintendent Jahmal Mosley told school officials that students will not return to the classroom full-time this fall. A hybrid approach and full remote learning are options under consideration.
“We have got to be flexible,” Mosley said. “There is no magic bullet here. There is no magic schedule. There is no practicality in all of this. We are moving and having discussions in the best way that is germane to our students.”
Gov. Chris Sununu said it's likely there will be a surge of COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire this fall, and some districts that reopen in September could be forced back to remote learning if the outbreak is extensive.
"God forbid we should have another surge, but if we do, it's not going to happen across the state at the same time and at the same level," Sununu said.
More than 80% of virus cases have occurred in Hillsborough and Rockingham Counties along the Massachusetts border.
"It's possible some districts if they have high levels of COVID ... have to go to a full remote learning process," Sununu said.
"That's a tough one. We did it before, we can do it again if we have to."
“For me, I tend to go on the side of caution,” Bagley said.
A Nashua child previously diagnosed with multi-inflammatory syndrome from COVID-19 was in intensive care for 15 days, Bagley said.
“I would hate to see any other family go through what this family went through.”
A task force with 26 members and 17 subgroups is working to develop a reopening plan. The school board is expected to make a decision in early August.
Whichever model is selected, Mosley said he wants to give parents an option for full remote learning if they do not feel comfortable sending their children to school.
Realizing that childcare will be essential if the hybrid model is selected, the district is working with the Boys and Girls Club, 21st Century, YMCA and the Arlington Street Community Center to coordinate childcare services, Mosley said.
“Our kids are not going to be able to go back in a normal setting, but we are making it the best we can,” he said, acknowledging potential staffing concerns and financial implications if a disproportionate number of students choose remote learning over the traditional classroom setting.
Details on how the hybrid model would be implemented in Nashua have not been determined, so it is unclear whether students would attend in-school learning two or three days a week, attend in-school instruction for a portion of all five days or some other variation.
“I was hoping it would be a bit more concrete,” said school board member Jennifer Bishop.
Bishop said she had hoped to see a proposal highlighting a new, typical five-day schedule for students.
A hybrid model still needs to be vetted by school principals, guidance counselors and other entities, said Mosley, who indicated it would be different for different levels of schools.
“I have some concerns with kids not getting back into the classrooms,” said school board member Paula Johnson, though she added it is a lot to ask younger students to wear masks and maintain social distance.
More families in Nashua are starting to bring their children in for COVID-19 testing, and last week two children tested positive, Bagley said.
“I anticipate we will probably see more infection before things start to go back down,” she said.