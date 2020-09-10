Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess has tested positive for COVID-19, as well as several other employees at Nashua City Hall.
“So far, for me, the disease hasn’t been too severe,” said Donchess.
He was notified last Thursday that an employee he had recently met with had a family member who had tested positive. Donchess said he immediately called the employee he had met with and suggested they get tested for the virus.
Donchess said he and one or two other city employees also were tested. His initial test, which was taken Thursday night, was inconclusive, said the mayor, explaining there are two strands of genetic material necessary and only one was present.
The mayor was retested on Sunday by Bobbie Bagley, director of public health and community services, and he received the results later that day indicating he was positive for COVID-19.
“My wife also seems like she has symptoms,” Donchess said Wednesday evening. Although Vicki Donchess has been tested, her results have not yet come back, he said.
Even with Nashua City Hall only partially open with appointments required and limiting the number of people in the building, and even with government meetings taking place virtually, Donchess said it goes to show how easily the virus can spread.
“No matter how careful you are, we need to continue to exercise a lot of caution … somehow this virus slipped through at city hall and there are several people, including myself, who have tested positive,” he said.
After learning Thursday that he was in contact with an employee whose family member had the virus, Donchess voluntarily began quarantining, opting not to attend last Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony for a veteran home being built by the Greater Nashua Habitat for Humanity.
Donchess stressed that he has avoided large gatherings, and has only met in groups while socially distanced, adding he has only dined outside while at restaurants.
“I personally have limited the number of people I have met with at city hall to a very small number, and only on a small number of occasions,” he said.
The mayor urged residents to remain vigilant and take all of the necessary steps to avoid the spread of the disease.
“We continue to have a very low number of cases, around eight active cases in Nashua right now,” he said while announcing his COVID-19 status publicly to the Board of Aldermen.
Several aldermen expressed their well wishes to Donchess and his wife, thanking him for his service throughout the pandemic.
“I know these are kind of scary times, but I know the two of you are very strong,” said Alderwoman Patricia Klee, adding she hopes they recover quickly.