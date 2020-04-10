Aside from the outbreak at a Nashua retirement community, the city’s public health director says there have been no other cluster outbreaks of COVID-19 in the Gate City.
Nashua is dealing with 74 cases of the virus, with several of those related to The Huntington at Nashua facility where there have been five deaths, 19 residents diagnosed and 11 staff members diagnosed.
“The only outbreak that we have had is the cluster outbreak at The Huntington facility,” said Bobbie Bagley, director of public health and community services in Nashua.
The remaining cases have consisted of small groups, individual families and people who have been in contact with individuals or families that were exposed, some of them at their workplace or a hospital, she said.
Her staff is in the process of investigating more than 150 people who have been in contact with someone who has contracted the disease, said Bagley.
“Currently, we are responding to approximately eight confirmed or suspected COVID-19 incidents per day,” said Chief Brian Rhodes of Nashua Fire Rescue. “The sustainability of our (personal protective equipment) supply is an ongoing concern.”
However, he said that at this time, the department does have enough protective equipment to safely protect its first responders.
“The COVID-19 pandemic presents a lot of challenges for our people,” said Rhodes, adding that although it does not have any members in quarantine or sick, the fire crew has a continuity plan in place in case the situation changes.
The Nashua Police Department said earlier that it has one officer who has tested positive for the virus, and a total of seven city officers had been placed on quarantine because of possible exposure.
“We are still fully functional,” said Nashua Police Chief Mike Carignan.
Carignan said members of the police department have been driving around Nashua’s parks and basketball courts to ensure that people are not congregating in those areas.
“We have had a couple of issues at some of the skate parks,” said Carignan, who urged children to stay away from the skate parks for the time being.
During a virtual press conference this week, Mayor Jim Donchess praised residents for staying at home.
“This is not nearly as many cases as we could have had if we hadn’t been doing our social distancing,” said Donchess.
The city is continuing to find ways to work with Nashua’s homeless population to make sure they have a place to stay during this time, said Justin Kates, the city's director of emergency management.
A task force is working with state officials to identify surge capacity for shelters in the community, he said.
“We hope to do a walk-through of a potential site on Monday with the intention to try and get that facility up and running as soon as possible,” added Kates.