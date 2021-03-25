Nashua’s health director is stressing that COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise in the Gate City, warning residents that the pandemic is not over.
“Just over the past week-and-a-half we have seen an increase, and that increase has been occurring across the country,” said Bobbie Bagley, director of public health and community services.
Although the case count is not nearly as high as it was in December and January when the number of active cases was about 600 in Nashua, that number dropped to about 80 active cases two weeks ago.
As of Wednesday, there were 188 current cases of the virus in the city.
“We have seen a little bit of an increase in our numbers and our positivity rate,” said Bagley.
According to city officials, the positivity rate was about 3% a few weeks ago, but is now nearly 7%.
Mayor Jim Donchess said the recent uptick is “troubling,” but said it is still much better than it was in early winter.
“We are doing better, but we need to watch out for these trends,” Donchess said during a virtual media briefing on Wednesday.
Residents must continue to exercise caution, wear face masks and avoid large gatherings so that the community does not see another major spike in COVID-19 cases, he said.
In total, there have been about 6,700 positive cases in Nashua since the pandemic began. Statewide, there have been a total of about 81,132 cases and 1,210 deaths, according to Bagley.
She reminded residents that as upcoming religious holidays approach, it is safest to attend those ceremonies virtually and celebrate outdoors.
To date, more than 4,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed by the Nashua Division of Public Health and Community Services. Up to 3,000 more are expected to be administered this weekend during a two-day clinic hosted by the Nashua agency at Fidelity Investments in Merrimack.
That clinic, which is by appointment only, is available to school staff, child care staff and youth camp staff in the Greater Nashua Region, as well as individuals eligible through phases 2B who live in the Greater Nashua Region or are eligible through employment in the Greater Nashua Region.
“I am advocating — asking you all to get vaccinated as soon as you qualify,” said the mayor.
While the state has received all three of the vaccines — Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson — Bagley said they are all effective.
“Which is the best vaccine to have? The vaccine that gets into your arm,” she said, adding the rollout of the vaccines has been moving at a nice pace in New Hampshire.
She urged everyone to have patience, and to continue testing for COVID-19 if symptoms appear or there has been a potential exposure.
“This virus presents differently in all individuals,” said Bagley.
People who are eligible may now register for their vaccine by calling 211 or visiting vaccines.nh.gov.