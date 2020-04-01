Keene State College is getting a mobile hospital as part of the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Mayor George Hansel announced that New Hampshire National Guard members are setting up an alternative care facility on the college campus.
Members of the National Guard were seen Wednesday at trailers parked outside the Spaulding Gymnasium. Hansel said the facility will be used in case the expected COVID-19 surge overwhelms the local medical infrastructure.
This effort will also provide space to house frontline responders and healthcare workers in need of isolation,” Hansel said in a statement.
— Damien Fisher, Union Leader Correspondent