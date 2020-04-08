The Navy is preparing to send another aircraft carrier to sea this month despite cases of the novel coronavirus surfacing among sailors aboard the ship, the service’s latest challenge with a virus that has crippled another aircraft carrier.
The USS Nimitz began embarking sailors at the beginning of April in an effort to segregate them from the general population, but at least two sailors have tested positive for the virus, according to three people familiar with the issue. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.
The cases surfaced as the Navy tries to cope with a political firestorm involving the USS Theodore Roosevelt, where 230 sailors had tested positive for the virus as of Tuesday afternoon. The ship has been stuck in port in Guam while sailors are tested and quarantined.
On Tuesday, the acting Navy secretary, Thomas Modly, resigned from his position and apologized after creating an uproar by traveling from Washington to Guam a day earlier and insulting the ship’s former commander, Capt. Brett Crozier. Modly removed Crozier from his position last week and told sailors that the captain either had deliberately leaked a letter raising concerns about the Navy’s care for his crew, or was “too naive or too stupid” to be in charge.
The Nimitz, which typically sails with about 4,800 personnel, relied on temperature checks and screenings that included asking some, but not all, sailors whether they felt ill, said the father of one sailor who has been in regular contact with his son. The sailors were not tested for the virus before embarking, he said.
“I think he’s pretty worried. He feels like they’re not taking it serious,” the father said. “It’s how the chiefs are handling it, and the fact that there are cases on board and they’re still thinking of pulling out.”
Crew members have been using T-shirts to make face masks, the father said. Discussions about the coronavirus have come up aboard the ship, sometimes while sailors are crowded together, he added.
The issue on the Nimitz, first reported by Politico on Tuesday, surfaced as the ship prepares for at-sea trials this month that will last weeks. The carrier’s crew plans to deploy to the Pacific this summer from its home port in Bremerton, Wash.
The USS Ronald Reagan, under maintenance in Japan, and the USS Carl Vinson, under maintenance in Bremerton, have also reported cases of the coronavirus among their crews. The Reagan typically deploys each summer as a “forward-deployed” vessel.
The Navy has documented 513 coronavirus cases among its personnel as of Wednesday morning, according to Pentagon statistics, while the Army has recorded 470 cases. The Air Force has 351 cases, and the Marine Corps has 140.