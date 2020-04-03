Eighty-seven part-time staff members in the city of Portsmouth were laid off on Friday due to current and anticipated lost municipal revenues as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
These workers were from the city’s Department of Public Works, library and recreation departments.
City Manager Karen Conard said on Friday afternoon that officials are concerned about the immediate impact of lost parking revenues as well as the potential drop in commercial property values.
Conard said she could not provide further details about how commercial property values may drop in the coming months. She said it is too early to establish any timelines for peak impact or economic recovery.
“It would be premature to even set a timeline. We talk daily with our emergency management team and weekly as a senior staff and I’m having constant conversations with the finance director but it’s way too premature to put a time frame on this,” Conard said.
Conard said the decision to lay off employees was not one they took lightly.
“We’re just trying to do what is in the best interest of the city, shorter term and longer term, and we trust this will be, what we hope, a short-term measure,” Conard said.
Recreation Director Rus Wilson said on Friday afternoon that between 50 and 60 of the affected part-time employees are in his department. Many of them are lifeguards or work in the city’s recreational facilities, which are closed now.
“We feel really bad for them. We were hoping that this would end in a month or two but it seems like it’s going to be longer than that, so if they are laid off now, they can get unemployment, so we’re happy about that, and we will hire them back the second we open back up everything,” Wilson said.
City officials will help those affected with their unemployment benefits application. People will receive a letter from human resources with instructions on how to file, according to the written announcement by Conard.