Nearly 22,000 Granite Staters filed for unemployment last week, a fallout from the coronavirus crisis that forced many businesses to shutter or scale back, the federal government reported Thursday.
“It’s a big number and we’re probably going to see more big numbers going forward,” Laconia economist Russ Thibeault said.
There were 21,878 initial claims filed for the week ending March 21, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Nationwide, nearly 3.3 million people filed fresh claims.
The New Hampshire mark dwarfs the 642 initial claims filed in New Hampshire for the week ending March 14.
The worst week of the Great Recession saw 4,058 new claims in New Hampshire.
The state reported 19,930 people were unemployed in February.
About 34,000 Granite Staters registered with New Hampshire Employment Security between March 17 and Monday — a different time span than the weekly jobs report. The department’s call centers also received 10,000 calls.
Thibeault earlier this week estimated by next month the pandemic’s effects could cost more than 100,000 Granite Staters their jobs.
The state, which recorded a 2.6 percent unemployment rate in February, could see that rate skyrocketed to 15 to 20% by the end of April, Thibeault told the New Hampshire Union Leader.
The weekly jobless claims report from the Labor Department offered the clearest evidence yet of the coronavirus' devastating impact on the economy, which has forced the Federal Reserve to take extraordinary steps and the U.S. Congress to assemble a record $2 trillion stimulus package.
The Labor Department attributed the surge to COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.
"During the week ending March 21, the increase in initial claims are due to the impacts of the COVID-19 virus," the department said. "States continued to cite services industries broadly, particularly accommodation and food service. Additional industries heavily cited for the increases included the health care and social assistance, arts, entertainment and recreation, transportation and warehousing, and manufacturing industries."
Governors in at least 18 states, accounting for nearly half the country's population, have ordered residents to stay mostly indoors. "Non-essential" businesses have also been ordered closed. According to economists, a fifth of the workforce is on some form of lockdown.
"Jobs will decline in March," said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics in West Chester, Pennsylvania. "There are numerous reports of laid-off workers unable to file for unemployment insurance (across the country) because so many people are trying to file at the same time. Millions of job losses are likely in coming weeks."
The government is allowing more people to qualify for unemployment, including those who are self-employed.
A federal stimulus bill, still needing House approval and President Trump’s signature, would provide an extra $600 a week to those receiving unemployment.
The state maximum weekly benefit is $427. The average person collects $333.
Reuters contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.