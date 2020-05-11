CONCORD — While 75% of COVID-19-related deaths are nursing home or assisted living residents, fewer of New Hampshire’s long-term care centers have been touched by the virus compared to neighboring states, a state official said Monday.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said that COVID-19 positive cases have been found in 21% of all long-term facilities in New Hampshire, she said. That compares to 49% in Massachusetts, 44% in Maine and 33% in Rhode Island.
The HHS chief released other data points that elsewhere in New England, outbreaks were more widespread than New Hampshire, which has recorded 100 deaths in long-term care — 0.7% of all such residents.
The virus has killed 5% of Rhode Island’s long-term care population, 4.6% in Massachusetts and 3.2% in Connecticut.
But during a briefing with reporters, Shibinette said “that every death is unacceptable.”
“Since the beginning of COVID-19, we developed an aggressive containment strategy — stop it at the door, screen everybody that comes in — and since that start we have really ramped up testing. I think that testing strategy is working out, but it is never good when there’s one death.”
Gov. Chris Sununu noted there have been no deaths in New Hampshire from the virus for anyone under 60 without a chronic medical condition.
“There is a lot of validity in the fact that the majority of cases are in long-term care facilities. We have seen similar data trends all over the country,” Sununu said.
Shibinette announced two new outbreaks, one at Hillsborough County Nursing Home, with 12 residents and three staff testing positive, and the other at Community Resource for Justice, a Manchester-based office for a Boston program that includes residential treatment for young adults. That outbreak affected 11 residents and three staff members, she said.
Updates
The state on Monday reported 89 new positive cases of the virus, but no new deaths, leaving the fatality total at 133.
Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state’s epidemiologist, said the number of deaths will likely soon go up.
“There are a number of deaths currently under investigation so we can expect this number to increase in the coming days,” Chan said.
There were three new hospitalizations, bringing that total to 318.
Chan said New Hampshire has not had a diagnosed case of Pediatric Inflammatory Multisystem Syndrome, a potentially fatal disease for children linked to the virus that has been seen in Massachusetts, New York and a half-dozen other states.
Sununu said the first day of reopening golf courses, retail stores, hair salons and drive-in movie theaters Monday appeared to go smoothly, with few reports of too many people congregating.
Any business owner that needs free personal protection equipment can request it from the state at nheconomy.com/covid19, and it can be picked up at motor vehicle substations, Sununu said.
The governor’s hand-picked Economic Reopening Task Force will continue to hear from leaders about opening up other industries. Sununu did not rule out endorsing additional openings before the current stay-at-home order expires May 31.
“We are exploring additional areas that may be able to open in the coming weeks,” Sununu said.