New England College is planning on opening its main Henniker campus and its Institute of Art and Design at NEC in Manchester for in-person classes on Aug. 24.
That date is “with an asterisk,” according to President Michele Perkins, but they want to let prospective and returning students know what the plan is now since this is the time when students usually decide whether to register for classes or not.
“The 18-to-22-year-old student is best served on a face-to-face campus environment and we are eager to return to that as soon as it is practical and safe,” Perkins said.
She said the small class sizes and rural campus make it easier to ensure safety.
“There’s never been a better time to be a rural campus, to have plenty of space, plenty of room, to be in a place where the virus has not decimated the population,” Perkins said.
Still, there will be added precautions during the fall semester, including hybrid learning environments where students or faculty with underlying conditions or symptoms can continue to learn remotely; limiting capacity in dining halls, maintaining social distancing in classrooms and refraining from large-scale events.
The school will also be rigorously sanitizing all locations and staggering move-in times and dates, and they are looking into expanding their ability to test and trace cases should the need arise.
Any faculty who don’t feel comfortable teaching in-person in the fall, but don’t necessarily have an underlying condition may be accommodated on a case-by-case basis, Perkins said.
Student athletes may be able to resume games as the NCAA is planning on fall games with social distancing, but fans may not be able to attend them.
Perkins said the undergraduate population between Henniker and Manchester is usually around 1,200 students, but she said they have closer to 4,000 students when you include graduate and online programs.
The campus switched to virtual classes on March 16, after a two-day transition. At the time, they gave students the choice to go home or stay in residence halls, with several hundred in Henniker and a few dozen in Manchester choosing to remain.
By April 5, as more cases were identified nearby, the school sent most students home, except for a few who believed it was less safe at home.
Perkins said switching virtual learning was not a steep learning curve for the professors, many of whom already used Zoom for remote meetings.
Overall, the virtual semester was met with positive reviews from students, parents and professors, Perkins said.
“Our attendance for our virtual mode has actually been higher than it has been on the ground,” she said.
Perkins said there is also ample evidence that students are eager to return to campus. NEC had already been planning a full summer semester for the first time this year and had expected an enrollment of about 50 to 75 students. They ended up with over 150, Perkins said.
The first seven weeks of that program will be online, she said, but they will explore the possibility of some on-campus summer programs down the road.
“We might be doing an on-campus, but that’s a stay-tuned,” she said.
The announcement by NEC comes on the heels of the announcement by the University System of New Hampshire and Community College System of New Hampshire that their combined 18-school plan to open in the fall, each with their own guidelines for social distancing and, in some cases, hybrid online learning programs.
NEC is the first private college in the state to announce its plans to open in the fall.