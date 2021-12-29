CONCORD — State officials announced reinforcements to cope with the recent surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, a wave of newly-licensed nurses and the imminent arrival of federal teams of health care professionals who will come to administer anti-viral treatments.
Gov. Chris Sununu praised the Biden administration’s decision Wednesday to send teams from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to offer monoclonal antibody treatments.
Starting Jan. 3, the FEMA teams will work at Elliot Hospital in Manchester, Concord Hospital and the Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital in Lebanon.
Last week, Sununu had requested these antibody treatment teams.
“I would like to thank the federal government for listening to our calls and sending these resources as we continue to fight this winter surge," Sununu said.
These treatments have been found to be effective in preventing long-term hospitalization for anyone who is symptomatic and test positive for COVID-19.
“Providing additional teams to expand capacity to administer these time-critical treatments will ease some of the burden on our already strained hospital staff,” said Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette. “We are grateful for the assistance to help our hospital system and save lives.”
A few weeks ago, hospitalizations reached nearly 450 patients, an all-time high since the pandemic began.
The census has since gradually dropped to just under 400 in the last report the state made Tuesday.
The New Hampshire Hospital Association reported hospitals as of Tuesday had 93 additional patients admitted with COVID-19 but who, while hospitalized, were “recovering” from the virus and were not counted as active cases.
NHHA President and CEO Steve Ahnen said these antibody teams will provide great assistance as hospitals face workforce shortages.
“The next few weeks are going to be incredibly challenging,” Ahnen said Wednesday on the "Good Morning New Hampshire" radio talk show program.
Nearly two-thirds hospitalized not vaccinated
Earlier this week, the NHHA issued its first-ever comprehensive report on the level of vaccination among the 391 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of last Monday.
Among those hospitalized, 62.5% patients or 255 patients with the virus were not vaccinated, while 23% or 90 patients were fully vaccinated.
Another 2% of 8 patients had a COVID-19 shot, but were not been fully vaccinated. Hospital officials said they didn’t have the vaccination status of the other 9.7% or 38 patients.
These new FEMA teams are the third response from the Biden administration to help New Hampshire.
Earlier in December, FEMA had sent a team of health care professionals that allowed Elliot Hospital to open an unused wing.
Last week, the federal government sent 30 emergency medical technicians the state dispatched to help relieve pressure on the most overcrowded hospital emergency rooms in the state.
In another development, Sununu confirmed over the past three weeks the state Office of Professional Licensing and Certification had issued licenses to 658 nurses.
Last month, Sununu signed an executive order directing the OPLC to come up with ways to streamline the licensing process to cope with a chronic nursing shortage in the midst of the hospitalization bed crunch.
“We are breaking down barriers to ensure our health care system has the staffing needed to respond to this winter surge, and I would like to thank OPLC for their expedited work in helping get nurses on the front lines of our hospitals,” Sununu said.
OPLC Director Lindsey Courtney said the agency continues to work on identifying ways to completely erase a backlog of nursing license applications.
Another step Sununu took with the executive order was to keep permitting out-of-state nurses to work in New Hampshire hospitals without state licensing privileges.
This permission was to end this Jan. 1, but Sununu’s order extended it through the end of next June.