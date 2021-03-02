CONCORD - Kimberly Clark, the co-owner of two, new restaurants in downtown Durham, said the state’s arbitrary starting date denied her financial help under both phases of the Main Street Fund that Gov. Chris Sununu created in 2020 to assist struggling businesses through the pandemic.
Three years ago, Clark and her husband created a strategic plan for Clark’s American Bistro and Ciao Italia Ristorante that opened to replace two popular restaurants that had closed.
Neither business opened before May 26, 2019, the starting date for firms to qualify under Sununu’s business relief programs that distributed $450 million of federal CARES Act grants.
“We know that we will survive one way or another, but the Main Street funding would give us the breathing room to get fully through this pandemic,” Clark told the Senate Commerce Committee Tuesday.
Clark and several other business owners urged the panel to endorse legislation to erase this starting date of the Main Street Fund, and let all firms to qualify for any future assistance.
“Unfortunately, in an unintended consequence of its design, newer small businesses weren’t able to take advantage of this program,” said Sen. Rebecca Perkins Kwoka, D-Portsmouth, who sponsored the bill (SB 107).
“This cut out a large segment of our small businesses, which are filling new needs and creating new jobs in our communities.”
According to the Governor’s Office of Emergency Relief and Recovery’s dashboard, all $450 million of Main Street Fund aid was given out.
But the report states that $17.2 million has “lapsed” back to the fund because it was unspent.
Concern grants could go to failing firms
Sen. Bill Gannon, R-Sandown, questioned whether this would lead to giving public dollars to failing firms.
“I am worried about putting good money into very risky concerns,” Gannon said.
“It is taxpayer money, and I am afraid with an 80 percent failure rate for new restaurants.”
Valerie Rochon, president of the Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth, said the Seacoast region will come back this spring and summer even stronger than before the pandemic.
“I honestly believe we are going to look at a tsunami of visitors to our state,” Rochon said.
Lizabeth Tompkins, owner of the Puttin’ on the Glitz boutique in Portsmouth, was with the business for five years and in her second year as owner.
She signed a letter of intent to purchase the business in February 2019, but a bank merger delayed the deal from going through for many weeks.
“I don’t like asking for help; that is not how I got here, but this is my only source of income,” said Tompkins who also urged the Sununu administration to overhaul its appeal process.
“If we are not Main Street, then who is?”
John Daniels, owner of Stalk Restaurant in downtown Dover, opened with 50 seats in January 2020, but he had to cut capacity to 19 customers to meet the six-foot, social distancing requirement.
“We made the decisions not to pay ourselves” to stay open through the lean months of the pandemic, Daniels said.
“It’s unfortunate new small businesses weren’t thought of to give them some assistance.”
Patrick Kelly, owner of Stripe 9 Brewing in Somersworth, said he upgraded the power service, and installed a sprinkler system to open his brew pub in a downtown space that had been vacant for about 10 years.
The business opened Sept. 15, 2019 with 18 workers, closed for a month last March and then reopened a month later to do takeout service, he said.
“We are looking forward to better times in the summer of this year and beyond,” Kelly said.
After Tuesday’s hearing, the Senate panel endorsed the bill.