Tom Moulton was shaking his head while watching Thursday night's Chiefs-Texans game at Arrowhead Stadium.
It wasn't because Moulton, who lives in New Hampshire, is a Houston fan. No, his company, Sleepnet Corp., makes masks and face shields, and he was chagrined to see Chiefs coach Andy Reid's face shield. It fogged up for most of the Chiefs' 34-20 win.
So Moulton did something about it. His company shipped a couple of face shields to the Chiefs on Friday morning, so Reid could have them for Sunday's game against the Chargers if he so chooses.
Moulton said his company previously sent masks to the Atlanta Falcons. He said his niece Nicole is married to Falcons defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, the former Kansas State assistant.
"The Falcons have both: They have masks, and there's a shield that can go on the front of it that you snap on like an accessory," said Moulton, who added Falcons coach Dan Quinn wears the mask.
The key to the anti-fogging aspect of a face shield is a gel that keeps the wearer's vision clear.
"It won't fog your glasses up and it's incredibly efficient, and really, really cool ingenuity for this kind of a product," Moulton said.
"What the shield does is ... when they go to exhale, the exhaled air hits the shield and redirects it down and away. It's more of a protective kind of a thing. But the nice part about it is you can logo that shield. I did the Minnesota Vikings. I sent one to the Wilf family (which owns the team). My son-in-law's brother works for them, they like it."