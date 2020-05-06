Blackened and charred through and through, or seared and a little pink in the center, it doesn’t matter. All meat is looking rare nowadays.
Market Basket last weekend started limiting purchases to two packages each of beef, pork and chicken. Display cases were half full, with workers filling a whole section of empty meat cases with gallons of water and cases of beer at the Market Basket in Hooksett.
No limits were in effect at Walmart and Hannaford, but empty rows were evident in normally brimming display cases.
“I’m kind of worried, to be honest with you,” said Allenstown resident Lisa Nault as she loaded her groceries at the Hooksett Market Basket.
Nault said both Market Basket and the Salem butcher she also visits limited the amount of meat customers can buy.
“I guess I’ll eat spaghetti,” she said about a possible meatless future. “Good thing I’m Italian.”
National issue
The restrictions and empty shelves point to a crimp in the supply chain that stores face as COVID-19 continues to hit the meat-processing industry.
Tyson Foods, Smithfield Foods Inc., Cargill Inc., JBS USA, halted production at about 20 slaughterhouses and plants in North America as workers fell ill, according to a Reuters report.
This week, Tyson said it would resume limited operations at a plant in Iowa this week.
Last week, President Trump ordered companies to keep their plants open, sparking some backlash from unions and lawmakers over the safety of meat-plant workers.
Tyson said on Tuesday all employees returning to work had been tested for COVID-19 and anyone who tested positive would remain on sick leave until cleared by health officials to return to work.
Another run
Supermarkets say their supply is stretched thin and their warehouse orders aren’t being filled entirely, much like what happened with toilet paper early in the pandemic.
“It’s day-to-day. Every day is different,” a Market Basket employee said.
Christopher George, owner and operator of Mr. Steer Meats in Londonderry for the last 45 years, said he is seeing above-average demand for hamburger and chicken at his store.
“People who might normally buy three, four or five pounds of hamburger are buying 10 or 12 pounds, because they’re worried we’re gonna run out,” said George. “You can make so many meals from hamburger or chicken. That’s why it’s so popular. There’s only one way to eat steak.”
George said he hasn’t had trouble keeping up with the demand — at least not yet.
“For the most part, we’ve been OK so far,” George said. “I might run out of something for a day or two, but then we get more in. It’s people making a run on what they like, ‘cause they’re worried it’s going to disappear.”
George said he hasn’t put in any restrictions on the amount of meat that customers can purchase.
“I haven’t had to, not yet,” said George. “If more meat plants don’t open up in a few more weeks, it may get harder to get products in here, but for now I think we’re OK.”
At Hannaford, there are no limits on meat or seafood, according to spokesman Eric Blom. “Customers may temporarily have fewer options and less variety than they are accustomed to, but they will continue to have access to chicken, pork, beef and other proteins.”
Blom said Hannaford works with a variety of suppliers and is also buying from plants that would typically supply meat to restaurants.
“This gives us flexibility in purchasing and increased access to the amount of product available. We are in constant communication with our suppliers and remain confident in the food supply chain,” Blom said.
“We encourage customers to purchase only what they need, to help us keep store shelves stocked.”
Walmart’s online grocery was limiting purchases of meat to two or three packages.
“Meat continues to be in high demand as customers stock up on protein,” Walmart said in an email. “As we would normally do during periods of high demand, we are working through our supply chain to continually replenish items as quickly as possible to help us meet the needs of our customers.”
Manchester resident A.J. Ebarts was able to buy all the meat he needed at Market Basket. He said he didn’t notice the signs limiting the amounts. He said he would visit a local butcher if the supermarket supply ran thin.
After that?
“I’d go vegan. I’d eat lots of beans,” he said.
Nault said prices have gone up. She said a small package of chicken breasts cost $10.
It’s inevitable that prices will go up, she said, but she’s happy to see Market Basket limiting purchase quantities.
“I’d rather they raise the prices and limit the quantities so we all have a fair shake of getting something,” she said.