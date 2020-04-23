Passover meals were limited to immediate family, Easter services went online, and when month-long Ramadan starts Friday Muslims in New Hampshire say it will be subdued as well.
There will be no nightly iftars, the sundown feast when Muslims gather at mosques for a fast-breaking meal. And it doesn’t look good for Eid, the celebration that signifies the end of Ramadan.
“There will be basically no Ramadan. We will be home,” said Mohammed Ewiess, president of the board of the Manchester-based Islamic Society of New Hampshire.
Ewiess estimates that between 3,000 and 4,000 Muslims live in the Granite State, most in southern New Hampshire.
The Manchester mosque suspended prayer services in mid-March in accordance with Gov. Chris Sununu's prohibition of gatherings of 50 or more, which he later reduced to 10.
Since then, the mosque has been posting Friday prayers on social media. And it has lined up religious scholars to speak on a YouTube broadcast during Ramadan, said Sheraz Rashid, the secretary of the Manchester mosque.
But he said it will be difficult Friday night, when the faithful would have held their first iftar. The communal potluck dinners follow daily fasts that run from sunrise to sunset throughout Ramadan.
“It hurts, especially for the elderly who come from majority Muslim countries,” Rashid said. This will be the first time in their lives that they will be experiencing the meal at home.
“You don’t know what to expect, how to feel. You’re numbed a little bit,” he said.
The fasting requirement remains. The mosque has told people that this Ramadan will be a time to turn closer to God. But it will still hurt, Rashid said.
New Hampshire’s current stay-at-home order expires on May 4. Sununu has said he will probably extend it, but he has said he also wants to see some easing back into normal activities.
Rashid said Islamic Society trustees are monitoring the situation and no final decision has been made for Eid, which will take place either May 23 or 24.