New Hampshire health officials received the state's first shipment of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
The health department is unloading, processing and preparing the vaccine for "immediate distribution to at-risk health workers, including front line clinical staff providing direct patient care," according to a release from the governor's office.
News of the vaccine shipment came as New Hampshire health officials reported 722 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths.
The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was approved and given Emergency Use Authorization by the Food and Drug Administration late last week.
“New Hampshire is ready to hit the ground running to do our part in delivering this game-changing vaccine,” Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement. “It is an all-hands-on-deck effort for one of the most important undertakings in the history of our state. The state stands ready to get to work and distribute this life-saving vaccine to the citizens of our state.”
According to the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), officials anticipate receiving 12,675 doses in the first allotment of vaccine for immediate distribution to at-risk health workers, including front-line clinical staff providing direct patient care.
Subsequent weekly allotments of the vaccine will be distributed to all the populations and individuals included in Phase 1a of the state’s vaccine distribution plan, including at-risk health workers, residents of long-term care facilities and first responders.
Two doses of vaccine administered 21 days apart demonstrated a vaccine efficacy rate of 95% during initial trials, DHHS said in a statement. Those receiving the vaccine exhibited the greatest evidence of protection against the virus one to two weeks after receiving the second dose, officials said.
Pfizer/BioNTech reported no serious safety concerns to date among the more than 40,000 participants, DHHS said The vaccine is approved for individuals 16 and older.
“This momentous occasion marks the beginning of the end of the pandemic,” DHHS Commissioner Lori Shibinette said in a statement. “The FDA conducted a thorough approval process while ensuring an unprecedented timeline for vaccine production. This is great news for the people of New Hampshire, who have endured so much for the past 10 months. The end is in sight for this worldwide pandemic.”
Reuters reported that on Sunday morning, workers at a Pfizer Inc factory in Michigan began packing the first shipments of the vaccine in dry ice. Trucks carrying pallets of boxed, refrigerated vaccine began rolling away from the Kalamazoo facility, then were loaded onto FedEx and United Parcel Service planes.
Widespread access to a COVID-19 vaccine among the general public is expected to take approximately 6-12 months. As vaccine production increases over time, updated information on when people can expect to receive the vaccine will be posted at NH.gov/COVID19, DHHS officials said.
For more information on the State’s COVID-19 vaccination planning, go to www.nh.gov/covid19/resources-guidance/vaccination-planning.htm.
The 722 new COVID-19 cases DHHS reported Sunday bring the total number of cases in New Hampshire to 30,956 since the pandemic began. The death toll is now 603.
The new victims include a woman from Coos County, a man from Grafton County and a man from Rockingham County. Each was age 60 or older, and all three are associated with long-term care facilities.