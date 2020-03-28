A second person has died of COVID-19 in New Hampshire, the state Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday.
State health officials said the man who died lived in Hillsborough County. He was over 60, according to a statement and had “multiple underlying health issues.”
The state announced 29 new COVID-19 cases Friday, an 18% increase over the number of known cases Thursday. As of Friday, New Hampshire had 187 COVID-19 cases.
Sixteen of the cases announced Friday had no clear connection to other known cases or international travel, according to the state health department. Eight of the new cases were in Rockingham County, which now has 75 known cases.
Three of the new cases were in Manchester, and two were in Nashua.
Of the 187 New Hampshire residents known to have COVID-19 as of Friday, 30 have been hospitalized, including four of the new cases.