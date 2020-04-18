As church services remain suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, New Hampshire’s Roman Catholic bishop is asking the faithful to contribute to a new fund established to support parishes.
The “Together in Faith: Parish Support Fund” was launched to help offset declining offertory donations resulting from the lack of public attendance at Masses.
“Throughout history, Catholics have always responded abundantly to the trials they have faced,” Bishop Peter Libasci said. “We respond, we sacrifice and we give out of love.”
All funds raised will go to Catholic parishes in New Hampshire that need help paying for services such as employee payroll, cleaning and maintenance contracts, and utility costs. No money will go to diocesan operations or overhead.
For more information and to donate, visit: www.catholicnh.org/parish-support-fund.