Gov. Chris Sununu's broad expansion of COVID-19 testing came days after national reports that New Hampshire and all but 10 other states had not administered enough tests.
On Tuesday, the Associated Press said New Hampshire was among a majority of states that did not reach a 2% federal government benchmark for testing of a state’s population. Yet many of those states, including New Hampshire, have announced plans to ease restrictions on businesses.
On Thursday, the Harvard Global Health Institute released recommendations for the number of tests each state should conduct daily.
Harvard, which acknowledged it drastically increased its recommendations, said New Hampshire should be conducting 2,632 tests per day by May 15. The Granite State's seven-day average as of Wednesday was 998 -- 38% of the recommended number.
Harvard’s latest recommendations come as models show COVID-19 taking a larger toll than earlier expected and President Donald Trump suggesting that death levels could top 100,000. It also came on the same week that New Hampshire logged its largest single-day death toll -- 19.
Harvard published its recent findings in partnership with National Public Radio.
The recommended levels of testing are necessary to contain COVID-19 through a strategy of testing, tracing and isolating positive cases and their contacts, Harvard officials told NPR.
"Testing is outbreak control 101, because what testing lets you do is figure out who's infected and who's not," said Ashish Jha, director of the Global Health Institute, in remarks carried by National Public Radio. "And that lets you separate out the infected people from the non-infected people and bring the disease under control."
On Wednesday, Sununu substantially broadened the criteria for testing, allowing anyone with a single symptom to be tested and eliminating the need for a doctor's recommendation.
Sununu said anyone in a risk category could be tested, even if they have no symptoms. Risk categories include anyone 60 or older, health care workers and anyone with a chronic medical condition such as asthma or diabetes. He also announced five state-run testing sites, most in rural areas of the state.
The governor has challenged state health officials to hit 1,500 tests a day, said his spokesman, Benjamin Vihstadt.
The state reached that number on Wednesday, and more than 2,200 residents have requested tests through an internet form, he said.
"The state has dramatically increased testing over the last seven days, and Gov. Sununu expects that number to rise even further," Vihstadt said.
This week, a drive-through testing center opened in Manchester. Initial participation was low, with 10 people tested the first day.
By Wednesday, officials expanded the pool of eligible participants, and all 50-per-day slots filled up for the rest of the week, according to Philip Alexakos, chief operations officer for the city Health Department. He said officials are working on a plan for next week.
“As testing has become more readily available, this presents the opportunity for public health investigators to promptly identify cases and contacts and intervene quickly, to prevent more widespread transmission,” Alexakos wrote in an email.
Meanwhile, federal health officials said they have awarded $2.4 million to 10 federally funding health centers in the state to expand testing.
“Widespread testing is a critical step in reopening America, and health centers are vital to making testing easily accessible, especially for underserved and minority populations,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar in prepared remarks.
The White House has been difficult to pin down on a recommended minimum testing level.
The Associated Press reported that at a recent briefing, senior administration officials said the government would provide each state with enough tests, swabs and related materials to screen at least 2.6% of their populations in May and June.
Asked for elaboration, officials with the U.S. DHHS described it as 2% of state populations per month without explaining the discrepancy.
Citing Harvard’s COVID-19 Tracking Project, the AP said 1.9% of New Hampshire residents are being tested monthly, just shy of the 2% benchmark.
States such as Colorado, South Carolina and Texas fall short of the 2% benchmark but are moving toward reopening. Georgia, which has moved aggressively to ease restrictions and lift its stay-at-home order, is just under 2%.
Sununu has announced he will loosen New Hampshire restrictions on restaurants, hair salons and campgrounds later this month.
The Harvard compilation of data had promising news for New Hampshire.
It ranks the state’s outbreak of COVID-19 as mild, with a population-adjusted death rate of 7 per 100,000. Neighboring state Massachusetts was ranked severe, with a death rate nine times the Granite State's -- 64 per 100,000.
New Hampshire’s rate of positive tests is 9%. The World Health Organization recommends a rate of 10% or less. Higher rates signify that the state is not testing enough or not testing a diverse enough pool of people.