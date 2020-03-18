The New Horizons soup kitchen has temporarily halted its evening meals to anyone except residents of the New Horizons homeless shelter, the organization said Wednesday.
The change was announced Tuesday at the 199 Manchester St. location, said Cathy Kuhn, chief strategy officer for Families in Transition, the parent organization that includes New Horizons.
People shut out from the soup kitchen will be encouraged to make an appointment to receive groceries from the food pantry, which reopened on Wednesday after a two-day shutdown.
“We feel this is in everybody’s best interest,” Kuhn said. “All the guidance is to try to increase social distances as much as we can. That can be difficult to do in the shelter.”
Kuhn said that on average about 50 of the people who eat each night at the soup kitchen do not reside at the shelter. That number fluctuates given the time of the month.
Meanwhile, the Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter is taking a different approach: it started providing meals to go.
Carol Weeks, director of resource development, said the change was made to meet the spirit of Gov. Chris Sununu’s order to close restaurant dining spaces.
The soup kitchen provides sandwiches to people who show up for a meal. Hot-food containers are on order and should arrive by next week.
“Next week, we’ll have a variety of hot meals and sandwiches all ready to go,” Weeks said. She said to-go food is available for breakfast and dinner. The evening meal in Nashua can draw as many as 200 people.
Recently, volunteers installed two handwashing sinks in the dining area so people can wash up before they get their takeout meals, she said. And the Nashua organization has marked off 6-foot lengths on the sidewalk so people waiting in line can maintain social distancing.
“We’re trying to be diligent about this,” Weeks said.
In Manchester, Kuhn said New Horizons is relaxing eligibility criteria so Manchester residents will find it easier to access the food pantry. All food pantry business will now be by appointment in order to avoid crowding.
New Horizons limits the shelter to 138 people, and about 38 of them sleep in the soup kitchen dining area on cots. An average of four people a night are turned away, Kuhn said.
New Horizons tries to find room at other shelters in the state for the people turned away, but often they decline the effort, she said.
No one residing at the shelter has asked to self-quarantine that Kuhn knows of, she said. New Horizons works closely with Healthcare for the Homeless, which is located at the basement of the New Horizons building.
Both organizations monitor high-risk clients such as the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. Guests and visitors to New Horizons are screened with a questionnaire and sent to the Healthcare for the Homeless organization if they are flagged for potential risks.