Families in Transition has won funding and approvals to move the New Horizons food pantry out of its Manchester Street location and to remodel the empty space for about 50 homeless shelter beds, the organization said Tuesday.
Contractors have already started remodeling the new food pantry location -- 176 Lake Ave, the former International Car Parts and repair shop, said Kyle Chumas, a spokesman for FiT.
The work represents efforts by Manchester’s largest homeless shelter to create space for shelter beds after it was forced to reduce density because of social distancing associated with COVID-19.
In paperwork filed with the city, Families in Transition said the New Horizons pantry space will provide space for 50 beds. But Chumas cautioned that he can’t say what the exact number will be.
“A lot of this is us working to get back to the benchmark numbers we could meet before COVID-19,” Chumas said.
A CARES Act Homeless Shelter Modification Program grant of $2.36 million is funding the purchase of the car parts building, which is across the street from FiT’s emergency family shelter, according to the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority.
The grant also involves remodeling work at both locations. Concord-based North Branch Construction won the contract for the work.
Chumas said the grant came with strict conditions: the work must be completed and the spaces must be in use by the end of the year.
FiT plans to have the food pantry open by mid-December and the expanded shelter space available by the end of the month.
For years, Manchester has struggled with a growing homeless population. That intensified because of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the New Horizons shelter reduced its density.
Pre-pandemic, the New Horizons shelter had a capacity of 139 beds on winter nights. Currently, New Horizons has a capacity of 107 beds, and that includes beds at the Angie’s Place building on Union Street.
Building permits filed with the city call for about $888,000 in construction between the Lake Avenue and Manchester Street sites.
In a news release, North Branch Construction said the work on the Lake Avenue site involves asbestos abatement, roof replacement, structural improvements, installation of new security, fire alarm, LED lighting systems, bathroom renovations and relocation of a walk-in cooler and freezer.
At the New Horizons shelter, work involves demolition of walls and offices, reframing new partition walls, installation of LED lighting, painting and upgrades to mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and HVAC system.
Last week, the Manchester Planning Board approved the change of use for the car parts store.