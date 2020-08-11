Gov. Chris Sununu’s Tuesday order requiring masks for gatherings of 100 or more people means New Ipswich needs help starting this weekend, according to Town Administrator Scott Butcher.
New Ipswich is facing the prospect of 200 to 500 people gathering in town for a large-scale week-long Christian tent revival. The revival organizers, the Last Reformation Church, have said they plan not to practice social distancing and had planned to skip wearing masks, both seen as keys to stopping the spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re a small town with limited resources,” Butcher said.
Butcher has been talking to state agencies since word of the revival became public. Selectmen have stated that they cannot keep the revival from happening. The revival plans to be in the region for a week, an will include so-called faith healings and members going out and evangelizing. Selectmen issued a statement Tuesday reminding residents they have the right to bar people from their property.
Representatives with the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office did not respond to a request for comment. Butcher said the town will need help from the state to enforce the mask ordinance at the revival.
Paul Somero, the Republican state representative whose land is being used for the revival, did not respond to a call and text on Tuesday. Church representatives also did not respond to a request for comment.
Last Reformation was started by Danish preacher Torben Søndergaard, who claims he was driven out of his home country because of government persecution.
In an interview with Fox News, Søndergaard defended his church's practice of ignoring COVID-19 safety precautions.
“You can riot as much as you want with no social distancing, with no masks and no one stops you, but worshiping God is dangerous and suddenly you are spreading the virus,” he said. “It’s very, very difficult to plan anything when guidelines and rules just change … We see this kind of religious persecution because there are some people who don’t want us there.”