CONCORD — People who contract COVID-19 can shorten their isolation period to five days if their vaccinations are “up to date,” under altered guidelines approved by state public health officials.
The new guidance requires the unvaccinated to quarantine for up to 10 days if they have a household contact with someone infected with COVID-19.
The federal Centers for Disease Control previous recommended that unvaccinated people quarantine after coming in contact with anyone with the virus, regardless of where the contact occurred.
The shorter isolation policy applies to those who have been fully vaccinated and, if eligible, have received a booster shot.
As for testing out of isolation after five days, State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said that’s a decision left for individuals and business owners to make.
Those in isolation or quarantine should wear a face covering while around people for 10 days and avoid travel “if at all possible,” the state recommends.
Chan said these changes balance the need to control the spread of COVID-19 against avoiding more disruption to the economy.
“There is a need to maintain our education system, our workforce, address the mental and emotional health impacts of the pandemic,” Chan said.
“There is a need to find a better way to live with the virus.”
Schools the exception
Chan said the state continues to recommend mask wearing for all in indoor settings but doesn’t require their use.
Gov. Chris Sununu said public school officials have “full flexibility” to go beyond this guidance and, if they choose, to continue requiring a longer isolation period for students or staff who come down with the virus.
“That’s the essence of local control,” Sununu said.
The update came as the state announced that 14,936 residents, an all-time high, have active infections. That includes 2,184 new cases reported Thursday.
Chan said the state has averaged roughly 1,500 new infections a day over the past week, with a test positivity rate of 20% — four times higher than the safe standard, according to health care experts.
Chan said the test positivity rate could be inflated, because that number doesn’t include negative results for people using home tests.
The state on Thursday announced four additional deaths linked to COVID. Over the past week, the state has averaged nine to 10 fatalities a day, Chan said.
New Hampshire still has not seen a high volume of COVID-19 cases of omicron, the variant considered more contagious but less severe than the delta variety, Chan said.
Sununu noted the state’s level of hospitalization of patients with COVID-19, though still high, has dropped over the past few weeks.
“We aren’t seeing the skyrocketing lack of capacity that we had been dealing with,” Sununu said.
He announced the coming deployment of another 100 National Guard troops to respond to the workforce shortage in the health care field.
About 30 of those troops will go to long-term care facilities, while the remainder will go to the state’s acute care hospitals, Sununu said.
Last month, Sununu called up 70 guard troops to assist hospital administrations by filling non-clinical positions in areas such as food service, maintenance and administrative support.
Concerns about testing
On a related issue, U.S. Reps. Chris Pappas, D-N.H. and Fred Keller, R-Pa., co-authored a letter as co-chairmen of the House Small Business Caucus in which they raised concerns with the COVID-19 testing requirement contained in the Biden administration vaccine mandate that would apply to companies with more than 100 employees.
The federal mandate is suspended while it’s being contested in federal courts.
“The mandate currently requires employers to ensure that unvaccinated employees are tested every seven days, despite the fact that access to COVID tests is limited across the country by both lack of supply and by the expense,” Pappas and Keller wrote.
“Many pharmacies are sold out of at-home testing kits, and our already strained health care system is facing long lines to try to meet demand. Additionally COVID-19 tests range greatly in cost and can pose a significant financial burden on workers.”