New Hampshire last week saw its fourth straight weekly decline in the number of residents filing new claims for unemployment.
More than 172,000 residents have applied for new unemployment benefits in the past seven weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic -- about equal to the combined populations of Nashua, Merrimack, Dover and Londonderry.
There were 11,834 first-time filers for the week ending May 2, according to the U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday, down from the revised 15,001 for the previous week.
The record week ending April 4 saw 39,202 file fresh jobless claims
The coronavirus pandemic, which shuttered businesses and has millions staying at home, has resulted in more than 33 million Americans filing new unemployment claims over the past seven weeks, more than 3.1 million just last week alone.
Last week, state officials said the pandemic alone caused a spike of about 15% in unemployment since mid-March. That number didn’t count New Hampshire residents who work out of state or those on unemployment before restrictions related to the pandemic shocked the state’s economy starting in mid-March.