The state reported 71 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, which brings the statewide total to 1,211.
With two new deaths — a Hillsborough County woman and Rockingham County man, both over 60 — the number of New Hampshire fatalities stands at 34.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette also announced outbreaks at three more long-term care facilities, which included one previously counted death at the Institute for Professional Practice in Concord.
The Concord center treats children and adults with autism and other developmental disabilities. One other resident and six staff members tested positive, but no new positive tests have been reported there for several days, she said.
At the Residence at Salem Woods in Salem, 21 residents and four staff have tested positive. The facility offers independent and assisted living for seniors.
At Bellamy Fields Assisted Living in Dover, five residents and five staff tested positive, Shibinette said.
Next week, the state will begin testing all residents and staff in all long-term care centers in Hillsborough and Rockingham counties. Residents in these counties account for 74 percent of all positive cases so far.
— Kevin Landrigan