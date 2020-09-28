New Hampshire will soon have the ability to conduct an additional 25,000 COVID-19 rapid antigen tests per week, after receiving a new shipment of Abbott BinaxNOW Rapid-Antigen COVID-19 tests as part of an effort by federal officials to increase rapid testing across the country.
The rapid antigen test cards will be placed in community testing sites around New Hampshire to support symptomatic individuals in need of a quick test, including in-person school settings, frontline healthcare workers, emergency responders and other high-risk populations, state health officials said.
“The BINAX test will allow the state to significantly ramp up testing in a targeted fashion — specifically for students and vulnerable populations,” said Gov. Chris Sununu in a statement. “The rapid results will make decisions much easier for parents and educators.”
State health officials will distribute these tests to the 20 community testing sites established to support COVID-19 testing in New Hampshire, as well as National Guard drive-through testing locations in Londonderry and Concord.
“As more and more residents return to school, work and other communal settings, residents experiencing symptoms will have greater access to rapid results to quickly determine whether they have COVID-19,” said state Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette in a statement. “Community transmission of the new coronavirus continues to occur throughout the state and we do not want symptomatic people going to a school or place of work to get a test and potentially exposing others."
“New Hampshire schools have worked hard to get students back to school safely,” said state Department of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut in a statement. “Increased rapid testing will greatly benefit these ongoing efforts, as well as assist schools responding to cases in their communities.”
Each BinaxNOW Rapid Antigen testing kit includes a nasal swab and results are available in 15 minutes, officials said. The tests are expected to be available in the next few weeks, officials said. Federal officials anticipate New Hampshire will receive supplies to conduct as many as 400,000 rapid tests by the end of the year.