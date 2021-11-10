CONCORD — The state is coordinating its first sites in months to help administer COVID-19 vaccines as positive tests, hospitalizations and deaths spike from the virus in recent weeks.
The first two locations will be in Plymouth and Berlin as the northern part of the state deals with a strong surge of coronavirus that has swamped local hospital capacity in the region.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said it will be three to four weeks for the state contractor, On-Site Medical Services, to create the sites at locations to be announced.
The same contractor is also expanding its “pop-up mobile clinics” from four to six that are set up in temporary locations to deliver vaccines. These have been targeted in parts of the state that are below the statewide average vaccination rate.
The state’s current plan is to have “four or five” sites to augment the 500 health care providers and pharmacies that offer the vaccine, as well as school-based clinics that are helping to administer shots the Biden administration approved last week to 5-to-11 year-olds.
“Everybody is getting into the game in terms of making vaccines more accessible,” Gov. Chris Sununu said during his weekly COVID-19 briefing Wednesday.
“We still have a lot to manage, not just today but for the coming months.”
The latest report contained several illustrations of a worsening of the pandemic here:
Positive cases: State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said the state averaged 650 new cases of the virus daily over the past week. The state has finally caught up with a backlog of reported cases, which occurred when the system suffered an IT outage more than two weeks ago, Chan said.
Test positivity: The state average for positive tests is now at 7.2%. At a 5% rate the virus is considered to be under control, and this benchmark has been inching up in recent weeks. The number of active infections also went over 5,400 for the first time in months, officials said.
Hospitalizations: The number hospitalized with the virus was 244, according to Wednesday’s report. Until recently, the daily number had hovered between 190 and 200 for the past several weeks.
Deaths: Chan reported four new deaths on Wednesday; 33 deaths have been reported since Nov. 1. “The vast majority of deaths are still in the unvaccinated realm; that is incredibly unfortunate,” Sununu said.
Outbreaks: Shibinette said there are 23 public institutions with COVID-19 outbreaks at locations that can include nursing homes, assisted living centers, county, state and federal nursing homes or jails. Unlike the onset of the pandemic, Shibinette said many of these outbreaks have a small number of cases.
One-week wait for younger kids
“They continue to be on the rise as we feared, all of Northern New England is seeing a dramatic increase in (positive) cases in Vermont and Maine,” Sununu said.
Sununu said there’s about a one-week wait for parents to get an appointment for their 5-to-11 year-olds to get the vaccine. Any child must then wait three weeks before getting the second dose.
State officials have estimated there are up to 125,000 residents in this young age group that could get the shots.
Sununu, 47, said he’s scheduled to get his own booster shot on Friday.
The state has no updated estimate on the number of residents who’ve recently gotten boosters or the young children who have been scheduled to get their shots, state officials said
The state has lacked up-to-date information about vaccine administration since the Executive Council last month turned down accepting $27 million of federal immunization grants, Sununu said.
Now that the council has reversed itself and approved a $22.4 million grant, Shibinette said the state will work quickly to try and catch up as the delay left the state “seven or eight weeks” behind.
Sununu said he’s optimistic the Legislative Fiscal Committee will follow suit and approve this latest grant request.